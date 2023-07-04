Exhaust Yourself Watching Tom Cruise Sprint in Every Mission: Impossible Movie

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One promises to add even more perilous stunts to the Tom Cruise action franchise. But as part seven’s release approaches, Paramount’s paying tribute to a feature of the films that requires just its star and his very fleet feet. Who knew how much running Cruise did in these movies? Enough to fill this propulsive 10-minute supercut!

Watch through to the end for a little glimpse of Dead Reckoning Part One, which absolutely looks to continue Cruise’s cardio continuum.

Tuxedo running. Slo-mo running. Gotta-catch-that-helicopter running. Evading-bullets running. Running while ripping away one of those eerily lifelike Mission: Impossible masks. Running while reloading a gun. Running into a terrifying leap out of a building. Running up the side of a building. Running into traffic. Running across rooftops. Running through tunnels. Running and diving through glass. Running through smoke. Lots of stairs and fireballs. All the while, his hair looks remarkably flawless and he barely seems to break a sweat — probably not the case for all the camera operators just trying to keep up with the guy.

Lace up your sneakers — Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres July 13.