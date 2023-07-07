Start 3D Printing While the ELEGOO Saturn 2 Is $270 Off

While resin 3D printers are a great option when it comes to printing the finer details of small print jobs, these machines usually come with a hefty price tag. However, the ELEGOO Saturn 2 MSLA 3D Printer is currently on sale for $629.99, down from $899.99. If you’re currently using a filament printer and are looking to upgrade to something with a higher print fidelity, or your current resin printer doesn’t have the print space you need, this deal might be the push you’ve been looking for.

There’s a slight catch, of course. This discount is an early Amazon Prime Day deal and is only available if you have a Prime subscription. If you’ve never had a Prime membership before, you’ll get a free 30-day trial when you sign up, which will become $9.99/month after this introductory period expires.

What can the ELEGOO Saturn 2 do?

The ELEGOO Saturn 2 is a Masked Stereolithography Apparatus (MSLA) 3D printer that uses a vat of liquid photosensitive resin and an array of UV LED lights to form objects. To print objects, the Saturn 2 uses an LCD photomask to quickly flash the resin with the UV lights while moving layer by layer, which causes it to harden and cure.

Unlike filament printers, where the layering is much more apparent, the surface finish of these resin printers is considerably smoother with overall better print quality.

What makes the ELEGOO Saturn 2 significant is its size and the LCD it uses, which makes it a great upgrade option if your current resin 3D printer is a bit on the smaller side. The Saturn 2 uses a 10-inch 8K monochrome LCD, which gives it a higher resolution for a more accurate print quality for much finer detailed objects.

It has a fairly large printing volume of 219 x 123 x 250mm, making it a great option if you plan on making big 3D print jobs. It also gives you more space to print multiple parts in a single job. So if your 3D printing goals involve making a lot of tabletop gaming miniatures, the Saturn’s larger print volume will let you bump up the total number of figures and objects you can produce per session.

The Saturn 2 also features an in-built activated carbon air filtration system, which will help lessen the resin’s odour.

One thing worth noting is that this ELEGOO printer doesn’t come with any resin, so you’ll need to buy some separately beforehand if you want to start printing straight away. You can grab a 500g bottle of resin here.

A quick note for beginner resin printer users

If this is your first time using a resin printer, it’s important that you wash off the excess liquid resin when your print job is done. After that, you’ll need to dry it and then post-cure it by exposing it to UV light and heat.

Washing and curing your 3D print is an essential part of the printing process. Curing your print job helps to harden and strengthen the resin by completing its polymerization process, while washing helps to remove any excess uncured resin from its surface.

You can find the ELEGOO Saturn 2 MSLA 3D Printer on sale here.