You’ll Have to Wait for Superman: Legacy Before You Get More Peacemaker

Sonic 3 will start filming this summer. Zach Cregger’s sci-fi horror Companion recruits an Obi-Wan Kenobi star. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds prepares for its day in court. Plus, two words: Mega. Ape. Spoilers, away!

Companion

Deadline reports Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is the latest to join the cast of Zach Cregger’s mysterious new sci-fi/horror film, Companion. Same as with the plot itself, details on his character remain under wraps.

Nightbitch

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming weredog horror-comedy starring Amy Adams has been rated “R” for “language and some sexuality.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

According to Production List, filming on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to begin this August 31 in London.

Wicked, Part 2

Coming Soon also has word Wicked, Part 2 will reach theatres one month earlier than previously expected on November 26, 2025.

Paradise

A biotech company discovers a way to transfer years of your life from one person to another in the trailer for Paradise, coming to Netflix this July 27.

Mega Ape

Elsewhere, Bai Ling stars alongside the late Tom Sizemore in the trailer for Mega Ape.

School Spirits

School Spirits has been officially renewed for a second season at Paramount+. [Spoiler TV]

Peacemaker

During his recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn confirmed filming on Peacemaker’s second season will begin shortly after Superman: Legacy.

Peacemaker’s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sets a trial date for Number One in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Ad Astra Per Aspera.”

Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defence is in the hands of a lawyer who’s also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out.

[Spoiler TV]

Secret Invasion

Finally, Sonya Falsworth accuses Nick Fury of losing his edge in a new clip from the premiere episode of Secret Invasion, now available to stream on Disney+.