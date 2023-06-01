Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in June

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a few Netflix staple shows, actually. Highlights in June include season three of The Witcher and season six of Black Mirror.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Arnold – June 7
- The Playing Card Killer – June 9
- Our Planet 2 – June 14
- She Said – June 15
- Extraction 2 – June 16
- Take Care of Maya – June 19
- King of Clones – June 23
- Last Night in Soho – June 23
- Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators – June 28
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – June 28
- Nimona – June 30
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- The Days (Season 1) – June 1
- Scoop (Season 1) – June 1
- Manifest (Season 4 Part 2) – June 2
- Black Mirror (Season 6) – June 15
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Season 1) – June 16
- See You in My 19th Life – June 17
- Skull Island – June 22
- Catching Killers (Season 3) – June 23
- Titans (Season 4) – June 25
- The Witcher (Season 3 Part 1) – June 29
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) – June 29
- Delete (Season 1) – TBA
What should I watch on Netflix?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We've put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Creed 3, The Covenant, and season four of Jack Ryan.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- Creed 3 – June 9
- The Covenant – June 16
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- Deadloch (Season 1) – June 2
- The Grand Tour (Season 5) – June 16
- My Heart is Beating (Season 1) – June 26
- Jack Ryan (Season 4) – June 30
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a small release month with some big titles. Highlights include Avatar: The Way of Water, Secret Invasion, and season three of The Owl House.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Avatar: The Way of Water – June 7
- Flamin’ Hot – June 9
- Stan Lee – June 16
- Saving Notre Dame – June 30
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Saint X (Season 1) – June 7
- Blood Curse (Season 1) – June 7
- The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2) – June 14
- The Owl House (Season 3) – June 14
- Secret Invasion (Season 1) – June 21
- FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1) – June 21
- Revenant (Season 1) – June 23
What should I watch on Disney+?
That's what's new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include 100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of and Apple: The Trillion Dollar Betrayal.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The Beguiled (1971) – June 1
- We Own the Night – June 1
- The Forger (2022) – June 1
- Trolls – June 2
- Music In Review – Johnny Cash – June 3
- Testament of Youth – June 3
- Escape Plan: The Extractors – June 3
- Murder at Yellowstone City – June 3
- Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild – June 4
- The Devil’s Own – June 4
- Layer Cake – June 4
- Secret Window – June 4
- Caligula: 1400 Days Of Terror – June 6
- Just Believe – June 6
- Apple: The Trillion Dollar Betrayal – June 7
- DC League Of Super-Pets – June 7
- Violent Night – June 8
- Mediterraneo: The Law Of The Sea – June 8
- Shooting Stars – June 8
- Blade of the 47 Ronin – June 8
- Smile – June 13
- She Said – June 16
- The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door – June 16
- Hey Arnold! The Movie – June 17
- Marie Antoinette – June 18
- Plebs: Soldiers Of Rome – June 19
- Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent – June 20
- Shackleton: The Greatest Story Of Survival – June 28
- The Wizard Of Oz – June 30
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) – June 30
- Guardians of Time – June 30
- The Last Manhunt – June 30
- All The President’s Men – June 30
- The Fugitive – June 30
- Blazing Saddles – June 30
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Boundless (Season 1) – June 1
- Blood And Glory: The Civil War in Color (Season 1) – June 6
- Based On A True Story (Season 1) – June 8
- Exploration Volcano (Season 1) – June 8
- The History Of Mossad (Season 1) – June 8
- Once Upon A True Crime (Season 1) – June 8
- Grant (Season 1) – June 8
- Days That Shaped America: Challenger (Season 1) – June 8
- Dracula (Season 1) – June 9
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 7) – June 9
- The True Story Of Cary Grant (Season 1) – June 9
- 100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Season 1) – June 11
- Nixon: A Presidency Revealed (Season 1) – June 14
- China Hackers (Season 1) – June 14
- Forensic Files 2 (Season 3) – June 14
- Secrets In The Sky: Skunk Works (Season 1) – June 15
- October Fury (Season 1) – June 15
- Mediterranean: Life Under Siege (Season 1) – June 16
- Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster (Season 1) – June 16
- Rise Of The Superbombs (Season 1) – June 16
- Outlander (Season 7 part 1) – June 17
- The Royals Revealed (Season 1) – June 20
- Waterloo’s Warriors (Season 1) – June 21
- What Killed The Whale? (Season 1) – June 21
- Myths: Greatest Mysteries Of Humanity (Season 2) – June 22
- The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 3) – June 27
- Warrior (Season 3) – June 29
- Lego Dreamzzz (Season 1, episodes 1-10) – June 29
- How I Caught The Killer (Season 3) – June 29
- Sun Tzu: The Art Of War (Season 1) – June 30
What should I watch on Binge?
That's what's new, but what should you watch on Binge? Here are the best TV shows on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include The Whale and Spartacus.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- The Whale – June 2
- Ali – June 2
- Facing Ali – June 2
- Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange – June 3
- Revealed: Reefshot – June 5
- Lost City Of Z – June 9
- Just Believe – June 13
- Fed Up – June 13
- Gold – June 16
- Southpaw – June 17
- Rojo – June 17
- Revealed: The Cape – June 18
- The Mafia Kills Only in Summer – June 18
- Ghost in the Shell (1995) – June 20
- Never Back Down – June 25
- Pulse (2006) – June 28
- Breathe (2014) – June 28
- The Devil’s Rejects – June 29
- House Of 1000 Corpses – June 29
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Mediterraneo – The Law Of The Sea (Season 1) – June 4
- The Good Fight (Season 6) – June 10
- Spartacus (Seasons 1-4) – June 11
- The Forger (Season 1) – June 11
- Paul T. Goldman (Season 1) – June 15
- The Day I Should Have Died (Season 1) – June 23
What should I watch on Stan?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We've put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but there are a few highlights for Gizmodo Australia readers. Highlights this month include season six of The Good Fight and season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?
- Nancy Drew (Season 4) – June 2
- Joe Pickett (Season 2) – June 5
- Der Scheich (Season 1) – June 8
- The Good Fight (Season 6) – June 10
- The 76th Annual Tony Awards – June 12
- The Betoota Advocate Presents (Season 1) – June 14
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2) – June 15
- Crosswords Mysteries: Terminal Descent – June 20
- Bruce Springsteen – Documentaries – June 28
What should I watch on Paramount+?
But what should you watch on Paramount+? Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Terrifier 2 and Brooklyn 45.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- The Beast Must Die – June 5
- Orca, The Killer Whale – June 5
- Brooklyn 45 – June 9
- All Hallow’s Eve – June 12
- Terrifier – June 12
- Terrifier 2 – June 12
- Suspiria (1977) – June 19
- Quicksand – June 23
- Home Movie – June 26
