Everything New Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in June

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a few Netflix staple shows, actually. Highlights in June include season three of The Witcher and season six of Black Mirror.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Arnold – June 7

The Playing Card Killer – June 9

Our Planet 2 – June 14

She Said – June 15

Extraction 2 – June 16

Take Care of Maya – June 19

King of Clones – June 23

Last Night in Soho – June 23

Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators – June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – June 28

Nimona – June 30

What new shows are out on Netflix?

The Days (Season 1) – June 1

Scoop (Season 1) – June 1

Manifest (Season 4 Part 2) – June 2

Black Mirror (Season 6) – June 15

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Season 1) – June 16

See You in My 19th Life – June 17

Skull Island – June 22

Catching Killers (Season 3) – June 23

Titans (Season 4) – June 25

The Witcher (Season 3 Part 1) – June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) – June 29

Delete (Season 1) – TBA

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is having yet another quiet one, but this month you might enjoy Creed 3, The Covenant, and season four of Jack Ryan.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

Creed 3 – June 9

The Covenant – June 16

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Deadloch (Season 1) – June 2

The Grand Tour (Season 5) – June 16

My Heart is Beating (Season 1) – June 26

Jack Ryan (Season 4) – June 30

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a small release month with some big titles. Highlights include Avatar: The Way of Water, Secret Invasion, and season three of The Owl House.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Avatar: The Way of Water – June 7

Flamin’ Hot – June 9

Stan Lee – June 16

Saving Notre Dame – June 30

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Saint X (Season 1) – June 7

Blood Curse (Season 1) – June 7

The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2) – June 14

The Owl House (Season 3) – June 14

Secret Invasion (Season 1) – June 21

FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1) – June 21

Revenant (Season 1) – June 23

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include 100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of and Apple: The Trillion Dollar Betrayal.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Beguiled (1971) – June 1

We Own the Night – June 1

The Forger (2022) – June 1

Trolls – June 2

Music In Review – Johnny Cash – June 3

Testament of Youth – June 3

Escape Plan: The Extractors – June 3

Murder at Yellowstone City – June 3

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild – June 4

The Devil’s Own – June 4

Layer Cake – June 4

Secret Window – June 4

Caligula: 1400 Days Of Terror – June 6

Just Believe – June 6

Apple: The Trillion Dollar Betrayal – June 7

DC League Of Super-Pets – June 7

Violent Night – June 8

Mediterraneo: The Law Of The Sea – June 8

Shooting Stars – June 8

Blade of the 47 Ronin – June 8

Smile – June 13

She Said – June 16

The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door – June 16

Hey Arnold! The Movie – June 17

Marie Antoinette – June 18

Plebs: Soldiers Of Rome – June 19

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent – June 20

Shackleton: The Greatest Story Of Survival – June 28

The Wizard Of Oz – June 30

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) – June 30

Guardians of Time – June 30

The Last Manhunt – June 30

All The President’s Men – June 30

The Fugitive – June 30

Blazing Saddles – June 30

What new shows are out on Binge?

Boundless (Season 1) – June 1

Blood And Glory: The Civil War in Color (Season 1) – June 6

Based On A True Story (Season 1) – June 8

Exploration Volcano (Season 1) – June 8

The History Of Mossad (Season 1) – June 8

Once Upon A True Crime (Season 1) – June 8

Grant (Season 1) – June 8

Days That Shaped America: Challenger (Season 1) – June 8

Dracula (Season 1) – June 9

Law & Order: SVU (Season 7) – June 9

The True Story Of Cary Grant (Season 1) – June 9

100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Season 1) – June 11

Nixon: A Presidency Revealed (Season 1) – June 14

China Hackers (Season 1) – June 14

Forensic Files 2 (Season 3) – June 14

Secrets In The Sky: Skunk Works (Season 1) – June 15

October Fury (Season 1) – June 15

Mediterranean: Life Under Siege (Season 1) – June 16

Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster (Season 1) – June 16

Rise Of The Superbombs (Season 1) – June 16

Outlander (Season 7 part 1) – June 17

The Royals Revealed (Season 1) – June 20

Waterloo’s Warriors (Season 1) – June 21

What Killed The Whale? (Season 1) – June 21

Myths: Greatest Mysteries Of Humanity (Season 2) – June 22

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 3) – June 27

Warrior (Season 3) – June 29

Lego Dreamzzz (Season 1, episodes 1-10) – June 29

How I Caught The Killer (Season 3) – June 29

Sun Tzu: The Art Of War (Season 1) – June 30

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include The Whale and Spartacus.

What new movies are out on Stan?

The Whale – June 2

Ali – June 2

Facing Ali – June 2

Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange – June 3

Revealed: Reefshot – June 5

Lost City Of Z – June 9

Just Believe – June 13

Fed Up – June 13

Gold – June 16

Southpaw – June 17

Rojo – June 17

Revealed: The Cape – June 18

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer – June 18

Ghost in the Shell (1995) – June 20

Never Back Down – June 25

Pulse (2006) – June 28

Breathe (2014) – June 28

The Devil’s Rejects – June 29

House Of 1000 Corpses – June 29

What new shows are out on Stan?

Mediterraneo – The Law Of The Sea (Season 1) – June 4

The Good Fight (Season 6) – June 10

Spartacus (Seasons 1-4) – June 11

The Forger (Season 1) – June 11

Paul T. Goldman (Season 1) – June 15

The Day I Should Have Died (Season 1) – June 23

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but there are a few highlights for Gizmodo Australia readers. Highlights this month include season six of The Good Fight and season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Paramount+?

Nancy Drew (Season 4) – June 2

Joe Pickett (Season 2) – June 5

Der Scheich (Season 1) – June 8

The Good Fight (Season 6) – June 10

The 76th Annual Tony Awards – June 12

The Betoota Advocate Presents (Season 1) – June 14

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2) – June 15

Crosswords Mysteries: Terminal Descent – June 20

Bruce Springsteen – Documentaries – June 28

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Terrifier 2 and Brooklyn 45.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

The Beast Must Die – June 5

Orca, The Killer Whale – June 5

Brooklyn 45 – June 9

All Hallow’s Eve – June 12

Terrifier – June 12

Terrifier 2 – June 12

Suspiria (1977) – June 19

Quicksand – June 23

Home Movie – June 26

