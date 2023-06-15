What We Do in the Shadows’ New Trailer Is Half-Vampirism Hell

What We Do in the Shadows sets its sights on even more absurdity and silliness as the most devious vampires on Staten Island deal with a whole host of new problems. In season four’s cliffhanger ending, we saw Guillermo ask his friend, Derek, to turn him into a vampire. That went… well… watch for yourself.

Let’s run it down. We have Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) struggling with his unsuccessful attempt to become a vampire at the end of season four, after having been led on by his master, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) for over a decade. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is running for public office. Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) is trying to juice up Guillermo’s vamp stats. The Guide (Kirsten Schaal) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are also up to their usual antics.

The show has a lot to live up to but the teaser trailer certainly gives fans quite a lot to look forward to in the new season. The unlikely friendship between Guillermo and Laszlo is especially intriguing! And maybe this is the season where Nandor finally realises his feelings for Guillermo? Maybe?? A vamp fan can dream.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres July 13 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.