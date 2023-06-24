‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Watch John Williams Score the New Indiana Jones Film

Published 38 seconds ago: June 24, 2023 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
Harrison Ford and John Williams. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

The music of John Williams is so well known, we tend to take it for granted. In Star Wars or Jurassic Park or Superman, the music is such an integral part of the story you don’t always think about how it’s guiding your emotional responses to what’s on screen. That is, until, you watch a new Star Wars or Jurassic Park or Superman film, those themes reappear, and instantly you’re a kid again.

Williams’ list of credits is beyond words, but he’s bringing back one of his most famous for the last time next week. Williams, at 91 years of age, has composed the music to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film in the Indiana Jones series, all of which Williams has previously written the music for. And like those other franchises mentioned above, Williams’ music is such a key part of the equation, it basically transcends the movie.

Below, you can watch a new video released by Lucasfilm, in which some of Williams’ most famous Indy collaborators — star Harrison Ford, director Steven Spielberg, producer Kathleen Kennedy — talk about his work as we see footage of him recording the music to Dial of Destiny. It’s a fantastic video. Check it out.

Having had the privilege of seeing Dial of Destiny (read the review here) I can confidently say that Williams has done it again. He’s crafted another layered, lyrical score complete with brand-new themes and beautiful uses of the originals. Uses that, when you hear them, will transport you back to your childhood.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens June 28.

