Vodafone’s EOFY Sale Includes Double Data and up to $650 off Smartphones

As we enter the early days of June, more and more end-of-financial-year sales have begun to spring up and to say that Vodafone is offering “a few” would be something of an understatement. If you’re currently in the market for a new smartphone, Vodafone is offering an absurd amount of mobile deals during its EOFY sale. These include hundreds of dollars off flagship handsets from the likes of Apple and Samsung, along with double data across its mobile plans.

Here’s the long and the short of what’s on offer:

These discounts are available for Vodafone’s 24- and 36-month plans and will be distributed throughout the life of your plan.

The deals for the iPhone 14 range, iPhone 13, Pixel 7 range, Galaxy S22, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are all available until July 3, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 range offers expire on June 15.

Get double data for the life of your Vodafone plan

On top of all of this, Vodafone is also offering double data for all of its SIM plans, which applies to any of the aforementioned mobile offers. This data capacity also lasts for the entire lifespan of your plan, so if you’re constantly capping your data allowance, this is a pretty solid solution.

Last week, we covered Optus’ EOFY offer where you can get a 500GB plan for $69 per month. Vodafone now has this beat with a 500GB plan for $55 per month, or a 600GB plan for $65 per month.

If you’re already sorted for a phone but are on the hunt for a new mobile plan, you’re able to take advantage of Vodafone’s double data offering without picking up a new handset. This double data offer is available until July 3.

