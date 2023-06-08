Updates From Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Wednesday, and More

There’s a couple of new hints about the Venture Bros. movie, as well as the next Resident Evil film. Peter Dinklage discusses Scourge’s miserable life under Unicron in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Plus, get a look at the next DC animated movie, Justice League: Warworld. Spoilers now!

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Production Weekly and The Resident Evil Wiki, the upcoming Resident Evil movie, The Umbrella Chronicles, will be based on Resident Evil 0 instead of the game of its namesake.

Update: it would appear to be drawing from RE0 after all (and not UC). Not sure how it relates to WtRC's plot for the time being given Wesker's WtRC storyline. Looks like last month's UC movie chatter were neither leaks or rumours – just ProdWeekly passed off as an "insider". https://t.co/IcX8gGfH8p — Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) May 19, 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 2

In light of the current Writer’s Guild of America strike, Empire Magazine (via /Film) reports production has temporarily halted on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 2.

The Venture Bros: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

Comic Book has a new synopsis for the upcoming Venture Bros. movie, Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

In conversation with Screen Rant, Peter Dinklage revealed Unicron treats his second-in-command, Scourge, “so poorly” in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that his character “transfers that down to his own minions.”

He’s the boss, but he also has a boss in Unicron. He has to answer to that guy who eats planets, so he’s a bit of a threat. And I think it’s just because he’s treated so poorly by that guy, he just transfers that down to his minions.They’re like locusts, right? They just want to consume, destroy, and they don’t have any moral compass, so why not?

Justice League: Warworld

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are transported to an alien gladiatorial ring in the trailer for Justice League: Warworld, the latest DC animated feature. Curiously, it claims the movie is rated “R” at the beginning for “some bloody violence,” and then “PG-13″ at the end for “some strong violence, disturbing images, language and brief partial nudity.”

Sympathy for the Devil

A predictably unhinged Nicolas Cage carjacks Joel Kinnaman in the trailer for Sympathy for the Devil, available on VOD this July 28.

Reginald the Vampire

Deadline reports Garfield Wilson (Peter Pan & Wendy) has joined the cast of Reginald the Vampire’s second season as Balestro, “a confident, poised and intimidating angel who descends from heaven to announce the eventual extinction of all vampires on the planet — an angel of great and intimidating power who will stop at nothing to get what he wants.”

The Arrowverse

During a recent livestream on Whatnot (via Screen Rant), Stephen Amell stated the DCEU “needs us a lot more than we need them” in relation to the future of the Arrowverse on television.

I don’t know, man. I don’t know. Those guys… the DCEU, they need to decide if they think that they’re better than television or if they want to participate. Because I get mixed messages, which to me just signals that, I don’t know. You guys do your own thing. We did our thing … first of all, I wish everyone nothing but the best. I want nothing more than amazing movies, but right now, they need us a lot more than we need them.

Wednesday

During a recent interview with Variety, Jenna Ortega stated the second season of Wednesday will “lean into the horror aspect of the show” while “ditching any romantic love interest” for Wednesday Addams.

We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.

Secret Invasion

The Skrull invasion is “a ticking time bomb” in a new TV spot for Secret Invasion.

No backup. Only Fury.



In two weeks, Samuel L. Jackson returns in #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OVNNbjJOOM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 7, 2023

Relatedly, the show’s cast now have their own individual hashtag emojis on Twitter.

Teenage Euthanasia

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for the second season of Teenage Euthanasia premiering this July 23 at midnight.