Updates From Indiana Jones, Paddington 3, and More

Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Anna Kendrick are all set to join the new French sci-fi drama The Assessment. The cast and crew of Disney’s Haunted Mansion discuss the classic ride. Plus, John Hamm experiences the concept of Tea in a new Good Omens season 2 clip. Spoilers now!

The Assessment

Screen Daily reports Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander and Anna Kendrick are attached to star in The Assessment, a dystopian sci-fi drama from first-time French director, Fleur Fortuné. Said to be “set in a world destroyed by climate change,” the story concerns a faction of society that’s “created a parallel world for itself. Life is controlled and optimised, and the desire to have children is also no longer left to chance. The lives of a successful young couple are therefore put under close scrutiny by a female assessor over the course of seven days.”

Paddington in Peru

Variety reports Olivia Colman, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas and Rachel Zegler have joined the cast of Paddington in Peru. Colman will play the Reverend Mother, “a blithe and sunny guitar-playing nun who runs a home for retired bears” while Mortimer has been hired to replace Sally Hawkins in the role of Mary Brown. Moreover, Banderas will play Hunter Cabot, “a dashing and intrepid riverboat captain who offers to help the Brown family on their Peruvian adventure” while Zegler rounds out the cast as his daughter, Gina.

El Muerto

According to a new report from One Take News, Bad Bunny is purportedly no longer attached to play the lead in Sony’s El Muerto.

Haunted Mansion

The cast and crew of Haunted Mansion discuss the film’s set design and the original ride it’s based on in a new featurette.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw shimmy through a cave of centipedes in the latest TV spot for Dial of Destiny.

Tiny Toons Looniversity

According to Comic Book, Cree Summer will reprise her role as Elmyra Duff in Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Loki

Comic Book also has a new synopsis for the second season of Loki.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

During a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, Aubrey Plaza described Agatha: Coven of Chaos as “the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there.”

Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s so great. And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it’s the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically.

Harley Quinn

TV Line reports Harley Quinn will return for a fourth season this July 27 on MAX.

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires host a pride parade in the synopsis for “Pride Parade,” the July 20 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The vampires help Sean host a Pride parade. Nadja helps her doll achieve a long-held dream. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

[Spoiler TV]

Good Omens

John Hamm describes what it’s like to drink tea in a new clip from Good Omens’ second season.

Outlander

Finally, Roger and Brianna find another link to Jamie and Claire in the trailer for “Death Be Not Proud,” next week’s episode of Outlander.