Train Carrying Asphalt and Sulphur Derailed Into the Yellowstone River

A bridge that crosses over the Yellowstone River in the U.S. state of Montana collapsed on Saturday morning, dropping parts of a freight train into the river below, authorities said.

Several of the train cars were carrying molten sulphur and hot asphalt, according to an alert from the Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services. In response, local officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream as a precaution, the Associated Press reported. A statement from Montana Rail Link, the train’s operator, on the county’s official website outlined what officials could confirm this weekend:

“Initial assessment indicates compromised rail cars contained molten sulphur and asphalt. Both substances solidify rapidly when exposed to cooler temperatures. Two cars carrying sodium hydro sulfate are also included in the consist. Neither of these cars have entered the water and initial air quality assessments have been performed and confirmed that there is no release event associated with those two cars. The present focus of operations is safely responding to the emergency, controlling all releases and mitigating impacts. Throughout the response MRL will work with local, state and federal partners to assess impacts to natural resources and to develop appropriate cleanup, removal and restoration efforts.”

According to the alert, both the operator and county officials are coordinating further cleanup efforts with the appropriate federal agencies. Workers with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality tested water from nearby waterways and treatment facilities on Sunday. They could not find negative impacts from the materials in the cars, the New York Times reported. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

You can see the aftermath of the collapse below.

Aerial view of the collapsed bridge in Montana

Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette, AP)

Closing irrigation ditches after train derailment

Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Matthew Brown, AP)

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Matthew Brown, AP)

Portions of a freight train are seen in the Yellowstone River after an overnight railroad bridge collapse, near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette, AP)

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Matthew Brown, AP)

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Matthew Brown, AP)

Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Montana, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Matthew Brown, AP)

Crews work at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana. (Photo: Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette, AP)

Crew members work on derailed cars at the site of a railroad bridge collapse on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Columbus, Montana. (Photo: Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette, AP)

