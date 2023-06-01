Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Take up to 40% off Bose headphones and speakers

Bose have a fantastic reputation for producing premium headphones and speakers with stellar sound. If you’re keen to upgrade your current earbuds, or need a new portable speaker, we’ve found two deals for you.

The first up are the Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds, which are great if you like to wear headphones while exercising. Not only will these guys stay put in your ears, but they feature up to 11 levels of noise cancellation, simple touch controls and even noise-rejecting microphones. They’re on sale for $249 (down from $399.95).

As for portable speakers, Bose’s S1 Pro is now down to $511 (down from $899). This Bluetooth speaker is rugged, meaning it’s well-equipped to come with you wherever you go – from camping to the beach or even a home get-together. You can even plug it into an electric keyboard or guitar and take it busking on the streets. Shop it here.

Save up to 25% off 3D printers

Looking for a new hobby? Why not try 3D printing? At the moment, both Creality and ELEGOO are slashing up to 25 per cent off a range of 3D printers, printing resin and tools to get you started.

Check out the best 3D printer deals below:

Explore ELEGOO’s 3D printer sale here or check out Creality’s here.

Samsung devotees hoping to upgrade their current smartphone for a more affordable price should look to its FE range. The S21 FE has a longer lasting battery life and more powerful rear cameras, but for a lower price than the flagship model. It’s currently on sale for as low as $568, making it the perfect choice for those hoping to save big on their next phone.

If you’re looking for a tablet alternative to the iPad, the Galaxy Tab S8 is an excellent choice. You can transform it into a laptop as well as sketch or annotate using its compatible stylus. It’s now down to $824 and available in rose gold, silver and dark grey.

Explore the full sale here.

There’s no greater time to jump aboard the eReader bandwagon than right now. It’s no secret that books are getting expensive in Australia, and as much as we love proudly displaying our favourite pieces of dead tree, they sure do take up a lot of space.

If you want to find a more cost-effective and eco-conscious eReader, switch to the Kindle Oasis. Not only will you find cheaper books on the daily for as little as 99c, but you’ll also have the convenience of being able to read anywhere and save plenty of space, whether it’s on your living room bookshelf or your work bag. The Oasis also happens to be waterproof, glare-free and with a 300ppi resolution, so it reads the closest to print on paper.

Shop it here for $348.99 (down from $399.99).

It’s a good time to be an Amazon Prime member, because there’s a bunch of exclusive deals running right now. This Furbo petcam is on sale for $40 off and is a sophisticated option if your pet (or even you) suffer from separation anxiety and want to have some peace of mind that they’re all good while you’re away.

Though this camera and its subscription is more tailored towards canine companions, it still serves well at a cat cam. In Isabella Noyes’ review of the Furbo 360 from last year, she praised its night vision, smart notifications and treat tosser among its most useful features.

Shop it here for $119 (down from $159).

Right now, eBay Australia is running a sale on your favourite tech brands, from Razer to Seagate and more. You can save up to 60% off vacuums, keyboards, wireless headsets and even a select range of household appliances.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks for you to shop. Check them out below:

Shop the rest of the sale here.

When you’re travelling overseas or just to work, it’s essential you take a powerful enough portable charger along for the ride.

This Anker USB-C power bank sports 20,000mAh, which is plenty of juice to recharge your smartphone up to about four times. In fact, it’s so speedy, you’ll be able to recharge half of your phone battery in as little as 30 minutes. It’s also super compact, with the same dimensions as your iPhone, so you can slip it in your pocket with ease.

Shop it here for $79.99 (down from $99.99).

Save $250 on these Ecovacs robot vacuums

If you’ve been longing for a robot vacuum, Ecovacs is slinging up to $250 off its bestselling N8 series.

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 is your entry-level vacuum cleaner, capable of sucking up all the dirt and dust from your floors. You can even attack a microfibre pad to it and let it mill around your home, mopping hardwood or tiled floors. It’s now on sale for $519 when you use the coupon code EVSDEEBOTN806 at checkout (RRP $699). Grab yours here.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to let your robot vacuum empty itself, you can upgrade to the N8+, which comes with its very own auto-emptying tower. Forget about messy emptying practices, instead you can simply pull out its fully sealed, disposable dustbag and toss it in the bin. Perfect for those with severe dust allergies. It’s now down to $849 via the code DEEBOTN8PLUS (usually $1,099), so shop it here.

Keep in mind that both Ecovacs’ eBay store is also offering a bonus accessories kit for free with purchase. With the N8, this will land you with three additional filters and cleaning brushes, as well as a replacement roller brush. If you go for the N8+, you’ll score the same brush accessories along with three extra dust bags.

Get $200 off these Dyson purifier heaters

Imagine an air purifier that can keep you warm and toasty in the winter, but cool in summer. Introducing the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater. This three-in-one gadget stands at about 63cm tall and is a great match for allergy sufferers all year-long. Not only does it purify the air of pollutants while you sleep, but it can oscillate from side-to-side to ensure every inch of the room is hit with clean air.

You can grab either the White/Silver or Black/Nickel Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool for $719.10 with the code ‘APEOFY10′ (down from $999).

Need a great keyboard that’s sitting around the $100 mark? It’s your lucky day. Razer is one of the best gaming peripherals brands in the world and features a range of diverse keyboards that cater to all preferences. If you’re after a compact, yet robust keyboard for better precision and dexterity.

Shop it here for $109 (down from $299).

Save $550 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vacuum

Most people think they can get away with a mediocre vacuum cleaner until they finally cave and decide to try a Dyson. But the difference is mind-blowing – especially when you’re living in an almost fully-carpeted home. Not only will your floors be free from crumbs and dirt, but carpets will feel fluffier and softer underfoot.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ is now down to $674.10 with the code ‘APEOFY10′ (from $1,299) and considering that it comes with up to eight cleaning accessories and Dyson’s superior suctioning power, it’s a major steal. You can shop it here.