These Apple Devices Won’t Get Software Updates Anymore

This week, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) came with a ton of feature announcements, but not every iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be getting upgrades. Several popular iPhones, iPads, and Macs are being cut from the list of devices that will get new versions of Apple’s software.

Here are the Apple devices that won’t get upcoming software updates.

iOS 17

Three iPhone models have been cut from the list of devices that will get the iOS 17 update. These are:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

If you have any of these devices, you can either continue using iOS 16 for some time to come or start planning an iPhone upgrade this Fall. It’s worth noting that Apple may still release critical security updates for your devices, so you don’t have to dump your iPhone. But if you want in on all the new features Apple announced for iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, you should start planning an upgrade.

If you’re not sure which iPhone you have, go to Settings > General > About to find out.

watchOS 10

All the Apple Watch models that got watchOS 9 will also get watchOS 10, but Apple has made it mandatory for you to have an iPhone running iOS 17 if you want to update to watchOS 10. So if you have an iPhone that won’t get iOS 17, you’ll be stuck on watchOS 9 too.

macOS 14 Sonoma

As Apple speeds up the transition to Apple Silicon, the slow exodus of Intel Macs continues. macOS 14 Sonoma won’t be making it to the following Macs:

MacBook Pro (2017)

MacBook (2017)

iMac (2017)

If you have an Intel Mac, you might want to start planning an upgrade to Apple Silicon by this time next year. The writing is on the wall: Eventually, all Intel Macs will stop receiving software updates. You can find out which Mac you have by going to Apple logo > About This Mac.

iPadOS 17

The following iPads won’t be getting iPadOS 17:

iPad Pro (1st Gen)

iPad (5th Gen)

You can check your iPad model by going to Settings > General > About.