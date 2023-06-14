There’s Already Plans for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2

Sophie Thatcher has already found her next thriller. Indy goes on the hunt in a new clip from Dial of Destiny. Plus, even more footage from The Witcher season 3 and Marvel’s Secret Invasion. To me, my Spoilers!

Companion

Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman) has joined the cast of Zach Cregger’s upcoming sci-fi/thriller, Companion, in an undisclosed role said to be “more than meets the eye.” Details on the film’s plot are still under wraps. [THR]

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed a sequel to Rise of the Beasts will see the Autobots and Maximals team-up with members of G.I. Joe.

We’re also not through with the Maximals, so I imagine in the next movie we’ll have Maximals, Autobots, and Joes. The idea of trying to do the whole Joe world at the same time is a little daunting. This is a way to bring them into our world, remind people of who they are, and they’ll have a role in the plot.

Director Steven Caple, Jr. echoed his statements, adding:

It is definitely gonna incorporate some Joes characters, but it won’t go into, maybe, the true origins of the Joes.

Terrifier 3

In conversation with Variety, Damien Leone stated the next Terrifier movie will dial back on the “fantasy elements” introduced in part two.

I wanted Part Two to have a Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors vibe to it. That was my tone in the back of my head, and I knew I was really going to embrace this supernatural and fantasy element. I also knew I was going to alienate a handful of fans going that route. I personally love it. But the biggest mistake I could do now is double-down on that fantasy aspect. That’s why I want to course-correct a bit; let’s go back to Nightmare on Elm Street Part One, as opposed to going further into Dream Warriors. That could be very helpful criticism and help me make a better movie moving forward. But we’ll see.

Venom 3

Variety also reports Venom 3 is currently slated for an October 2024 release date.

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega shared character posters of Tayonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Fox as Slick Charles, and himself as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.

They Cloned Tyrone trailer is out tomorrow. This conspiracy ain't no theory! #TheyClonedTyrone pic.twitter.com/aJzWW997UZ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones deduces the key to opening a door involves a reflecting pool in a new clip from Dial of Destiny.

Spider Baby

A new teaser also reveals Lon Chaney, Jr.’s grandson, Ron Chaney, will star in a remake of his grandpa’s 1967 classic, Spider Baby, from Dustin Ferguson, the director of Cocaine Cougar and Mega Ape.

Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2

We also have a trailer for the sequel to Sailor Moon Cosmos, opening this June 30 in Japan.

Superman & Lois

TV Line reports The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a shortened, ten-episode fourth season expected to be its last.

Gotham Knights

However, Gotham Knights has been officially cancelled after one season. [TV Line]

The Witcher

Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri enjoy a heartwarming montage in a new clip from The Witcher’s third season premiere.

New montage scene of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri from the first episode of The Witcher S3 pic.twitter.com/3Lpw7pxWnw — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) June 8, 2023

The Horrors of Dolores Roach

A masseuse begins strangling her customers and selling their remains to the empanada shop downstairs in the trailer for The Horrors of Dolores Roach, premiering July 7 on Amazon.

Secret Invasion

Finally, Nick Fury encourages you to “trust no one” while watching his new Disney+ series in the latest TV spot for Secret Invasion.