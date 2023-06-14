There’s Already Plans for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2

Sophie Thatcher has already found her next thriller. Indy goes on the hunt in a new clip from Dial of Destiny. Plus, even more footage from The Witcher season 3 and Marvel’s Secret Invasion. To me, my Spoilers!
Companion
Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman) has joined the cast of Zach Cregger’s upcoming sci-fi/thriller, Companion, in an undisclosed role said to be “more than meets the eye.” Details on the film’s plot are still under wraps. [THR]
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2
During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed a sequel to Rise of the Beasts will see the Autobots and Maximals team-up with members of G.I. Joe.
We’re also not through with the Maximals, so I imagine in the next movie we’ll have Maximals, Autobots, and Joes.
The idea of trying to do the whole Joe world at the same time is a little daunting. This is a way to bring them into our world, remind people of who they are, and they’ll have a role in the plot.
Director Steven Caple, Jr. echoed his statements, adding:
It is definitely gonna incorporate some Joes characters, but it won’t go into, maybe, the true origins of the Joes.
Terrifier 3
In conversation with Variety, Damien Leone stated the next Terrifier movie will dial back on the “fantasy elements” introduced in part two.
I wanted Part Two to have a Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors vibe to it. That was my tone in the back of my head, and I knew I was really going to embrace this supernatural and fantasy element. I also knew I was going to alienate a handful of fans going that route. I personally love it.
But the biggest mistake I could do now is double-down on that fantasy aspect. That’s why I want to course-correct a bit; let’s go back to Nightmare on Elm Street Part One, as opposed to going further into Dream Warriors. That could be very helpful criticism and help me make a better movie moving forward. But we’ll see.
Venom 3
Variety also reports Venom 3 is currently slated for an October 2024 release date.
They Cloned Tyrone
John Boyega shared character posters of Tayonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Fox as Slick Charles, and himself as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
They Cloned Tyrone trailer is out tomorrow. This conspiracy ain't no theory! #TheyClonedTyrone pic.twitter.com/aJzWW997UZ— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2023
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Indiana Jones deduces the key to opening a door involves a reflecting pool in a new clip from Dial of Destiny.
Spider Baby
A new teaser also reveals Lon Chaney, Jr.’s grandson, Ron Chaney, will star in a remake of his grandpa’s 1967 classic, Spider Baby, from Dustin Ferguson, the director of Cocaine Cougar and Mega Ape.
Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 2
We also have a trailer for the sequel to Sailor Moon Cosmos, opening this June 30 in Japan.
Superman & Lois
TV Line reports The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a shortened, ten-episode fourth season expected to be its last.
Gotham Knights
However, Gotham Knights has been officially cancelled after one season. [TV Line]
The Witcher
Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri enjoy a heartwarming montage in a new clip from The Witcher’s third season premiere.
New montage scene of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri from the first episode of The Witcher S3 pic.twitter.com/3Lpw7pxWnw— Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) June 8, 2023
The Horrors of Dolores Roach
A masseuse begins strangling her customers and selling their remains to the empanada shop downstairs in the trailer for The Horrors of Dolores Roach, premiering July 7 on Amazon.
Secret Invasion
Finally, Nick Fury encourages you to “trust no one” while watching his new Disney+ series in the latest TV spot for Secret Invasion.