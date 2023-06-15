The Sonic Movie Knuckles Spinoff Just Added Some Wild New Stars

James Bond 26

According to a new report from the Derry Journal, of all places, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer “has emerged as a contender to play Britain’s top spy, James Bond” following her Tony award-winning performance in Prima Facie.

El Muerto

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Sony and Marvel’s El Muerto — in which “a wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match gains super powers through a mystical mask” — begins filming this August 7 in Los Angeles.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been rated PG-13 for “suggestive references and brief language.” [Film Ratings]

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood discuss filming a car chase on the streets of Rome in a new Mission: Impossible featurette.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Elsewhere, the cast and crew of Dial of Destiny reflect on the Indiana Jones franchise in another new featurette.

Cobweb

A little boy believes his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) are demonically possessed in the trailer for Cobweb, coming to theatres July 21.

Tearsucker

A trauma survivor learns her new boyfriend is secretly an X-Files monster who feeds on women’s tears in the trailer for Tearsucker, available on VOD this July 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vB7J5eGe_o

Knuckles the Echidna

Paramount’s Sonic movie spinoff has added Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel to its cast, all in undisclosed roles.

Silo

According to TV Line, Silo has been officially renewed for a second season at Apple TV+.

The Boys

Ashley Barnett does P.R. control for Homelander in a viral video discussing his upcoming trial in season four.

Homelander was off camera, ready to put some lasers through her skull https://t.co/A9qCoGKSj0 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 14, 2023

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Bowen Yang makes his Gremlins debut in a clip from today’s episode of Secrets of the Mogwai.

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim has released the opening title sequence to My Adventures With Superman, premiering July 6 at midnight on Cartoon Network.

Dead Cells: The Animated Series

Finally, Motion Twin has released a teaser for an upcoming animated series based on its popular Metroidvania platformer, Dead Cells.

