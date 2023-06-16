The New Batman Movie Sets Flash Director

He’s directed a movie with multiple Batmen in it so surely he can handle just one. That’s what Warner Bros. thinks, at least, as it just signed up Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, to helm one of the biggest movies of its upcoming DC slate, The Brave and the Bold featuring Batman and Robin.

Variety broke the news.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo:

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.