The New Batman Movie Sets Flash Director

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: June 16, 2023 at 11:40 am
Andy Muschietti, directing Ezra Miller in The Flash. (Image: Warner Bros.)

He’s directed a movie with multiple Batmen in it so surely he can handle just one. That’s what Warner Bros. thinks, at least, as it just signed up Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, to helm one of the biggest movies of its upcoming DC slate, The Brave and the Bold featuring Batman and Robin.

Variety broke the news.

