The Legend of Zelda Could Be Illumination’s Next Nintendo Collaboration

Heretic

Deadline reports Hugh Grant is attached to star in Heretic, a new horror film at A24 from directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Though details on the plot are “officially” under wraps, the film is “rumoured to centre on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man.”

The Legend of Zelda

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), entertainment insider Jeff Sneider alleged Universal is closing “a big deal” with Nintendo and Illumination to produce an animated Legend of Zelda movie.

Transformers One

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura praised Chris Hemsworth’s vocal performance as Orion Pax in the upcoming animated Transformers movie still slated for a September 14, 2024 release date.

I don’t know about when we’ll see [the first footage]. It’ll be a while. I can’t tell you how excited I’m getting about it. It’s one of those things that like, it just keeps progressing in the right direction, you know? You never know, sometimes when you’re making a movie, you’re, like, ‘Well, I think it’s working.’ Everything I’m seeing is working and it’s exceeding my sense of what it was gonna be, so I’m really excited about it. It is a very fresh and different look, I would say different than any animated movie you’ve seen, which is a high bar to set, but ILM is capable of delivering it.

Also, it’s the imagination of our artists and our director, and one of the great things is, as you actually put the voices to the characters– When we first listen to Chris Hemsworth’s voice, you’re like, ‘God, is he gonna be a good Optimus!’ Obviously, he starts as Orion Pax and you don’t become Optimus for a while, so he’s not playing, for most of the movie, what we think of as Optimus, Peter Cullen. So it’s that transition, and Chris’s voice has a timbre that… it’s logical that Peter Cullen would take over that voice, if you would, which is really great, the fans are gonna really feel great. But Scarlett [Johansson] is amazing, and it’s just coming alive in a way that it’s really rewarding, and we had confidence in our director, and all he’s doing is giving us more and more.

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

The official Ghostbusters Twitter page has released an ice-encrusted teaser poster for the upcoming sequel to Afterlife.

Teaser poster for the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel.

Fast X Part 2

Vin Diesel also confirmed the sequel to Fast X is now slated for a April 4, 2025 release date.

Bad Girl Boogey

A serial killer wearing a “a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry” resurfaces after sixteen years in the trailer for Bad Girl Boogey, coming to VOD this July 4.

Ironheart

Deadline reports Anji White has joined the cast of Ironheart as Ronnie, the mother of Riri Williams.

Secret Invasion

Relatedly, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim described the upcoming Disney+ series as a “six-hour movie” in a new interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar).

When it ends, I hope you feel satiated and complete. And as Marvel does so excellently, you also feel like ‘Oh, it could go in this direction.’ Nick Fury is alive and continues to battle, I don’t think that’s a spoiler alert. And there are some characters that are no longer with us and some characters that live to see another challenge. I would love to see that challenge become season two.

Superman & Lois

Lex Luthor “makes his move” on the night of a meteor shower in the synopsis for “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger,” the third season finale of Superman & Lois.

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz The Walking Dead) makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#313). Original airdate 6/27/2023.

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights finally put aside their differences to take down the Court of Owls in the synopsis for their first season finale, “Night of the Owls.”

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE — Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realise that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113). Original airdate 6/20/2023.

Nancy Drew

Someone from George’s past consults on a case in the synopsis for “The Oracle of the Whispering Remains,” the June 28 episode of Nancy Drew.

SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS – The Drew Crew discover a clue in an unexpected place and call in someone from George’s past to help find answers. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Lauriel Harte Marger (#405). Original airdate 6/28/2023.

Riverdale

Mrs. Thornton is accused of being a communist in the synopsis for “The Crucible,” the June 28 episode of Riverdale directed by Mädchen Amick.

HIRAM LODGE (MARK CONSUELOS) ARRIVES IN RIVERDALE / MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS — Panic ensues after Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (guest star Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist. Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) father Clifford (guest star Barclay Hope) forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens. Meanwhile, Hiram’s (guest star Mark Consuelos) surprise arrival to town is quickly met with suspicion by Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) devises a plan to get around a boycott of comic books. Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#713). Original airdate 6/28/2023.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Maggie and Negan “encounter native New Yorkers” in the synopsis for “Who’s There?,” the second terrifying episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change. Airdate: June 25, 2023

Silo

Finally, , new information on Juliette’s family comes to light in the synopsis for “Hanna,” this week’s episode of Silo.

New information causes Juliette to see her family’s past differently — and she finally gains access to the silo’s biggest secrets.

