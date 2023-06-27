The Flash Movie’s Miserable Box Office Keeps Getting Worse

There’s very little the Flash can’t outrun, but it seems audience interest is one of those things. The Flash movie, which opened to a significantly less-than-expected box office of $US55 million, way down from Warner Bros.’ expected/optimistically hoped-for $US75 million. But if that was the Flash stumbling, the hero has now fallen flat on his face.

While the WB hoped the film would lose only 55 per cent in week two ticket sales, various outlets report that its domestic ticket sales dropped an incredible 72 per cent, meaning The Flash only made $US15.3 million this weekend. That puts it — a major superhero and would-be summer blockbuster — in third place after both Pixar’s Elemental and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the latter of which reclaimed its spot at #1. Overall, The Flash has made a truly meager $US87 million domestically, and a likewise dire $US211 million worldwide. As THR brusquely puts it, the movie is “being rejected by audiences on a wholesale basis.”

Oof. That’s probably why Fandango is already offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for Flash movie tickets:

Image: Warner Bros./Fandango

As if to add insult to injury, the entirety of the film has also leaked over at Twitter (and likely elsewhere by now). But if you don’t want to track it down or look askance at online piracy, I wouldn’t worry — if this keeps up, it looks like The Flash will be running to Max much, much sooner than anticipated.