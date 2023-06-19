‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The First Reactions to Mission Impossible 7 Are Here

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: June 20, 2023 at 9:35 am
The First Reactions to Mission Impossible 7 Are Here
Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in MIssion Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. (Image: Paramount)

The seventh Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, had its world premiere in Rome, Italy on Monday and the first reactions are here. It’s a film many, many fans have been waiting for. A film that started filming pre-pandemic and had many, many ups and downs along the way. So, after all that, was it worth it?

From the first reactions, it seems like yes it was. Here they are.

[We’ll add more reactions as they come in.]

In Dead Reckoning Part One (which, yes, like Fast X and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this summer is the first of a two-parter), Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is back. This time, he’s forced to combat a whole new type of enemy. One that can be everywhere all at once. One that, if it gets into the wrong hands, will basically mark the end of the world as we know it. Think…Skynet.

Along the ride, Hunt brings back many of your favourite characters played by the likes of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, while also introducing new characters played by Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney. All of which sounds incredibly exciting, especially if these reviews are true.

Find out for yourself when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 13.

