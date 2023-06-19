The Aehra Sedan Is a Striking New EV That Claims 800km of Range

If you’ve never heard of Aehra, you’re not alone. It’s yet another electric vehicle startup that plans to build high-end vehicles for rich people. Apparently, it announced an SUV last year, but few people seemed to notice. Now, Aehra is back with a sedan called, well, the Aehra Sedan. Zero points for creativity there, but while the name may be generic, the design certainly isn’t.

Opinions on the Aehra sedan’s styling will probably be split between people who love it and hate it. But at the very least, we can all probably agree that it’s not a car that you’d lose in a parking lot. Its one-box shape and short front end will make it stand out no matter where you go.

Photo: Aehra

You may also recognise the head designer for Aehra, Filippo Perini. Perini was a long-time Lamborghini designer who is responsible for the Aventador, Huracan, and Urus. So while we’re still not sure we’ll ever see an Aehra in real life, it’s less of a fly-by-night operation than you might think.

So far, all we really have is these exterior shots. Aehra has yet to reveal the Sedan’s interior, announce any powertrain details or share how much the “ultra-premium electric automotive brand” plans to charge for this car. But it did say it expects the Sedan to have a 800 km range. We suspect that’s a European figure, so the EPA-estimated range will probably be more like 676 km, but that’s still pretty impressive.

If Aehra is to be believed (we can all trust startups with whatever they say, right?), you won’t have to wait long to test-drive the Sedan. It’s set to go on sale in North America and Europe in 2026.