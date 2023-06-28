Here’s What We Know About Project Highland, the Tesla Model 3 Revamp

There’s been a lot of buzz around the Tesla Model 3’s rumoured facelift, codenamed Project Highland, and recently we’ve been hearing reports that trials and production have begun at the Giga Shanghai plant.

Here’s what we’ve heard about Tesla’s Project Highland so far, and what buyers should know about the redesign.

Project Highland: the Tesla Model 3 redesign

Firstly, if you go online and look at leaks of the Highland refresh, you’ll notice some design differences from the classic Tesla Model 3. The headlights are different, the grill is smoother, and there are new side cameras. Twitter user The Kilowatts spotted an apparent Highland model being tested on the road in California. The car was also spotted in camouflage in December 2022 and February 2023.

New headlights and HW 4 cameras confirmed! pic.twitter.com/NLPkfVpDBl — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) June 6, 2023

Then, in April 2023, a photo of the Model 3 redesign leaked on the Tesla Motors subreddit.

The focus for Tesla of Project Highland, however, is expected to be a bit more production-oriented. According to a report from Reuters in November 2022, the revamped Model 3 is designed to cut down on production costs, and to give the now five-year-old design a facelift, off the back of the 2022 redesign of the Model S. The redesign is expected to have less components and complexity inside the car, with a focus on the display.

This is in line with something Tesla has been talking about a lot in recent years – reducing the amount of parts in cars, with the goal of lowering production times and cutting production costs.

On June 26, Teslarati reported that Tesla had restricted drone flights over the Shanghai facility, where Reuters had reported production of the car would begin.

As of June 23, there’s expected to be a steer-by-wire system, without the need for a steering column.

It’s also expected that the seats will have better ventilation and heating, there will be an upgraded sound system, RGB interior lighting, and a longer chassis.

But this is a long shopping list, right? Obviously, Tesla hasn’t confirmed any of these details, and there’s no solid release date for the Model 3 facelift. But, with production reportedly beginning, it’s expected that Tesla could roll out the Highland sometime in 2023.

Whether or not the Highland will immediately come to Australia though is another story – we’re not exactly a priority market, and it took years for the Tesla Model Y to come to Australia. The refreshed Model S and X are also no longer available for purchase here.