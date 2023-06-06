Teen Behind Viral Lego Spider-Verse Trailer Recruited to Help Direct Movie

With great Lego animating power comes great responsibility, apparently. Or so 14-year-old Preston Mutanga discovered after his elaborate, Lego-animated recreation of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer went viral. Instead of just receiving praise from Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller over Twitter, Mutanga was instead brought in to help direct part of the movie — namely the film’s Lego sequence, of course.

Mutanga seemingly confirmed his involvement on Twitter, replying “(Yes)” when asked by a fan “wait did you actually animate the Lego world in the movie?” In Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot makes a quick jaunt into a Lego-verse while exploring his extra-dimensional powers. There, he wrecks the Daily Bugle building, leading Lego Peter Parker to warn non-Lego Miles Morales another anomaly has occurred. Mutanga, whose Lego-animated bona fides have been viewed by hundreds of thousands, directed the sequence after his videos attracted the attention of Lord and Miller. Case in point:

It’s nice work if you can get it, especially if you’re 14 years old! It’s also very cool for Lord and Miller to not only recognise Mutanga’s talent but also give him a chance like this. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theatres now.