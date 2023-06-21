Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

1. Telstra-TPG network sharing deal shot down (again)

The Australian Competition Tribunal has denied Telstra and TPG’s regional network-sharing deal, putting the deal on ice once again, after the ACCC denied it in December 2022. The tribunal found that the deal would provide Telstra with substantial commercial and competitive benefits, and the tribunal added that it wasn’t satisfied that public benefit would outweigh the detriments. Both Telstra and TPG are carefully considering the tribunal’s decision.

2. Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices

Over to The Information and it’s reporting that Google has formally filed a complaint to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that says Microsoft used its dominant position in enterprise software to push customers towards its cloud services. The article is hidden behind a paywall, but Reuters’ report isn’t. As a result, we learn that Google’s complaint alleges Microsoft used the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business. Juicy.

3. Amazon announces Prime Day plans

Amazon Australia has launched its annual Prime Day shopping event campaign, with the sale itself running for 48 hours from midnight (AEST) 11 July, through midnight (AEST) on 12 July. The e-commerce heavyweight says deals from Germany, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. will be available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store until 5:00 pm AEST on 13 July.

4. Uber to cut recruitment team

Back to Reuters again and it seems that Uber Technologies is the next tech behemoth to slash jobs. The report notes the car-sharing company is cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to “keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs”. Per Reuters, the job cuts affect less than 1 per cent of Uber’s-global workforce of 32,700. The latest cuts account for 35 per cent of Uber’s recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development.

5. Build Your Dreams with a BYD Dolphin

And lastly, the BYD Dolphin is set to launch today in Australia, billed as Australia’s “most affordable” electric vehicle, however, it may have to fight for this title. Pricing from New Zealand indicates that it might not be as cheap as we’re expecting, and just this week, rival EV company MG revealed that the MG4 Excite 51 would be coming to Australia with a $38,990 price tag – effectively becoming the cheapest EV… For now, at least.

