Star Wars Outlaws Gives the Franchise the Heist Game It Always Needed

There’ve been a lot of Star Wars video games over the decades, spanning multiple genres, from racers and flight sims to shooters and dance games. In recent years, the property has largely hung around the action/adventure and shooter space thanks to EA’s Star Wars Jedi and Star Wars Battlefront titles. But with more studios other than EA now permitted to work with the property, Ubisoft Massive is getting its chance to take the series into the open world.

During Xbox’s Games Showcase, the French developer premiered the first trailer for its own game in the franchise, Star Wars Outlaws. Set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players will take on the role of Kay Vess, a thief looking to make it big in the galaxy so she can buy her freedom. Per the trailer’s description on YouTube, Kay, a BX droid named commando droid, and her pet Nyx will “fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.” And part of her adventure will involve staging a heist — supposedly “one of the biggest heist the Outer Rim has ever seen!” — against a crime syndicate in the region.

Ubisoft is billing Outlaws as the property’s first-ever open-world title, and first announced its deal with Lucasfilm back in 2021. More information on the game, including how it plays, will be revealed at tomorrow’s (June 12) Ubisoft Forward event. With the information we currently have, though, it sounds like a little breath of fresh air. Some of Star Wars’ best stuff involves heists or bounty hunters, and this game may scratch that itch that only the TV shows have really started to tap into.

Star Wars Outlaws will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024.