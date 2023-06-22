Sony’s Next Spider-Man Spinoff Has Been Removed From Its Schedule

Pom Klementieff discusses her villainous new Mission: Impossible character. The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has a small part to play in Dune 2. Plus, what’s to come on the series finale of Gotham Knights. Spoilers now!

El Muerto

According to Variety, Sony has removed El Muerto — the Spider-Man-adjacent film about a Mexican wrestler who gains superpowers — from its release schedule entirely, presumably due to the impact of the ongoing WGA strike.

Trap

Deadline described M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap as a “psychological thriller set at a concert” in a new report on Warner Bros. upcoming roster of films.

Swamp Thing

During a recent interview with Variety (via Comic Book), James Mangold described his upcoming Swamp Thing movie as a “very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie.”

While I’m sure DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster… Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone.

Blue Beetle

According to Film Ratings, Blue Beetle has been rated “PG-13″ for “sequences of action and violence, language, and some suggestive references.”

Insidious: The Red Door

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting reports Insidious: The Red Door has also been rated “PG-13″ for “violence, terror, frightening images, strong language, and suggestive references.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Pom Klementieff revealed it was her own idea to have her villainous new Mission: Impossible character wear eerie, Pierrot-inspired make-up.

So much fun. I had so much fun creating the character. And what is fun also is that the character was not written at all on paper. What Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise do is they cast the actor and then build the character around the actor’s abilities and all the conversations that we have. So it was just nothing at first, and it became just all these things that we added and I came up with. You know, different ideas. The makeup that the character wears in Venice, with the white and the teardrop. I thought it would be fun to wear, to draw a mask on my face instead of wearing one, because at some point other characters were supposed to wear a mask. And I thought, ‘You know, she’s a rebel.’ She doesn’t really care. So I thought she would wear something that is a little bit strange just to make fun of the whole thing. I thought it’d be funny because it’s a little bit sad, melancholic, but she would look like a thug. And then with a sweat, with a fight, it would all just drip down. And then I look like a monster at some point. It was so many little ideas and they’re so down for that, you know? They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s great. And what about this? And what about this?’ So it was such a collaborative process.

Dune: Part Two

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed he’ll be credited as a “participating writer” on Dune: Part Two.

I’m out of the movie business, basically. I’ll work with certain directors when they call because I love them and because they’re so brilliant, so if, like, Denis Villeneuve calls, then absolutely. I’m there for, three-four weeks, a month, to work on what you’re working on.

The Primevals

Full Moon has finally released a trailer for The Primevals, a yeti movie boasting stop-motion special effects 45-years in the making.

American Horror Stories

Deadline reports Lisa Rinna will star in an upcoming episode of American Horror Stories titled “Tapeworm.” Details on both her character and the episode’s plot remain under wraps.

Superman & Lois

Lex Luthor executes a new plan to kill Superman in the trailer for “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger,” the third season finale of Superman & Lois.

Gotham Knights

Finally, the Gotham Knights bring the Court of Owls to justice (hopefully) in the trailer for next week’s series finale, “Night of the Owls.”