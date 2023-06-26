‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Save With Samsung’s EOFY Sale, Including $2,000 off an OLED TV

Published 2 hours ago: June 26, 2023 at 2:06 pm
As we close in on the last few days of the EOFY sales goodness, it’s time to take a look at Samsung’s best deals, including up to $2,000 off an OLED TV, up to $250 off Galaxy smart watches and more.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best deals from Samsung’s EOFY sale, so you can upgrade your Galaxy S-whatever model to a new one, or maybe even find a new monitor to complete your PC set-up.

The best deals from Samsung’s EOFY sale

The best Samsung Galaxy EOFY smartphone deals

Samsung EOFY sale
The best Samsung EOFY monitor and tablet deals

galaxy tab s8 ultra
Monitor deals:

Storage deals:

Tablet deals:

The best Samsung Galaxy wearables deals

best apple watch alternatives
The best home appliance and entertainment deals

Samsung EOFY sale
Want more EOFY sales?

Check out more savings below:

