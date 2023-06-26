Save With Samsung’s EOFY Sale, Including $2,000 off an OLED TV

As we close in on the last few days of the EOFY sales goodness, it’s time to take a look at Samsung’s best deals, including up to $2,000 off an OLED TV, up to $250 off Galaxy smart watches and more.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best deals from Samsung’s EOFY sale, so you can upgrade your Galaxy S-whatever model to a new one, or maybe even find a new monitor to complete your PC set-up.
The best deals from Samsung’s EOFY sale
The best Samsung Galaxy EOFY smartphone deals
- Galaxy A54 5G – now $599 (down from $699)
- Galaxy S22 – now $1,149 (down from $1,249)
The best Samsung EOFY monitor and tablet deals
Monitor deals:
- 27″ CR500 Curved Monitor – now $189 (down from $219)
- 49″ CRG90 Curved QLED DQHD Monitor – now $1,599.20 (down from $1,999)
- 55″ Odyssey Arc Curved UHD Gaming Monitor – now $3,599.20 (down from $4,499)
Storage deals:
- EVO Plus microSD (512GB) – now $69 (down from $99)
- Portable SSD T7 (2TB) – now $199 (down from $299)
- USB-C Flash Drive (256GB) – now $49 (down from $74)
Tablet deals:
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi) – now $150 (down from $178)
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – now $411.75 (down from $549)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) – now $599 (down from $799)
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi) – now $824.25 (down from $1,099)
- Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi) – now $1,236.75 (down from $1,649)
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi) – now $1,499 (down from $1,999)
The best Samsung Galaxy wearables deals
- Galaxy Buds Live – now $174.30 (down from $249)
- Galaxy Buds2 – now $153.30 (down from $219)
- Galaxy Buds2 Pro – now $244.30 (down from $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (45mm) – now $384.30 (down from $549)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE (40mm)– now $349 (down from $599)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm) – now $559.30 (down from $799)
The best home appliance and entertainment deals
- Essential Air Purifier AX32 – now $199 (down from $399)
- Samsung AX5500 Air Purifier – now $349 (down from $699)
- Samsung 65″ CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 65″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – now $2,599 (down from $3,499)
- Samsung 65″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – $3,199 (down from $4,299)
- Samsung 77″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – $5,999 (down from $7,999)
- The Freestyle Projector – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- 648L French Door Refrigerator – $3,449 (down from $4,149)
Want more EOFY sales?
Check out more savings below: