How to Get Free Netflix Through Optus

If you’re somehow not signed up for Netflix already, you might be able to score it for free through Optus.

Free Netflix via Optus

Sign up for the Optus NBN $99 Internet Family Entertainer Fast NBN plan using the widget below and you’ll get a standard Netflix subscription as part of the offer.

This NBN plan comes with unlimited data and typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. It’s also a no-contract plan, so you’re free to swap to a new provider at any time or if a better deal comes along.

You’ll also score a discounted rate on Optus Sport, which brings the price down from $24.99 per month to $6.99 per month. That’s less than half the full rate, which is pretty good to have if you’re a football fan.

This isn’t the only promotion that Optus is currently running when it comes to Netflix nor is it the only way to save money on streaming services through the provider. The provider’s SubHub platform gives you a scaling discount of up to 10 per cent, depending on the specific number of subscriptions you bundle together.

You do have to be subscribed to a fair few different streamers for the savings offered by SubHub to be worth all that much, but the discounts do add quickly all the same. It doesn’t hurt that Optus is currently running a bunch of other promotions around its subscription bundling platform.

One of these promotions lets you save 50 per cent on the cost of a Netflix subscription for three months if you bundle it via SubHub. Another lets you nab 6 months of Prime Video for free if you do the same for Amazon’s video streaming service.

If the recent price hikes of Stan, Amazon Prime and Disney have you irked, taking advantage of this inclusion might be a way to claw back a little bit of extra cash. You can get set up in Optus SubHub with any of the Optus NBN plans featured in the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.