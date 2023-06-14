One Major Hero Won’t Return for Deadpool 3

Get a behind the scenes look at Avatar 3 after yesterday’s delay news. The Klingons arrive in new pictures from Strange New Worlds season 2. Even the Paw Patrol is joining the superhero bandwagon. Plus, more footage from Secret Invasion. Spoilers now!

Deadpool 3

Zazie Beetz revealed to Decider she will not be reprising her role as Domino in Deadpool 3.

Well I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. I’m excited to watch it.

Untitled Scarlett Johansson MCU Movie

During a recent press junked for Asteroid City, Scarlet Johansson confirmed the mysterious MCU movie she’s producing is “still happening” at Disney.

It is still happening. It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth.

[Comic Book]

Avatar 3

By the same token, producer Jon Landau shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from Avatar 3 on Twitter.

Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025. pic.twitter.com/DrFX01qzTa — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) June 13, 2023

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Rotten Tomatoes has thirteen individual character posters from Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1.

Tom Cruise and the cast of #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 get all-new character posters. pic.twitter.com/5fKaTDWfNy — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 13, 2023

Cobweb

Lionsgate has released a short clip from Cobweb ahead of the trailer coming later today.

Knock knock… you won't want to know who's there.



Tomorrow watch the official trailer for #CobwebMovie – a brand new nightmare from "Marianne" creator Samuel Bodin.



You've been warned. 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/LNr4ptJrjR — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 13, 2023

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The PAW Patrol rechristen themselves the Mighty Pups after gaining superpowers from a meteor in the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Disney Junior’s Ariel

TV Line reports an educational Little Mermaid animated series is in development at Disney Junior following “King Triton’s youngest daughter as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends. Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern. Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems. With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colours depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers.”

The Continental

Elsewhere, Discussing Film has our first look at the John Wick prequel series, The Continental.

New images from ‘THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK’.



The 3-part series premieres in September in Peacock. pic.twitter.com/gO0ArRepwL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2023

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Spoiler TV also has photos from “The Broken Circle,” the second season premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate.

Secret Invasion

Finally, Nick Fury plays a game of Chess with Maria Hill in a new clip from Secret Invasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHhqTy-AzI0Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.