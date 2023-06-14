Nothing Phone (2) to See Here

Nothing, a relatively new phone company, has announced the release date of its new smartphone, the Phone (2).

Over on the Nothing website, the reveal of the Phone (2) is slated for July 12, 2023 at 1am AEST. The marketing material for the phone is… Quite strange, featuring two tentacles (?) in front of Nothing’s iconic ‘glypth’ designs, which are fitted to the back of the Phone (1) and apparently the Phone (2).

Pricing is still to be confirmed for the Nothing Phone (2), but if teases so far are to be believed, it’ll likely be priced at a more premium point, between $1,000 and $1,200, perhaps, considering the processor it’ll be running on (the original Nothing Phone (1) cost $749 in Australia). At this price point, it’ll likely be in direct competition with the flagship phones from Apple, Samsung and Google.

Back in January, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus to Inverse on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). That focus is spreading to Australia.

“We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,” Pei said, citing the reason that last year’s Phone (1) didn’t make a splash stateside is that “hands were tied.” Instead, the company focused on building a team and establishing the product lineup. Pei insists that now the company is on “more solid footing,” so it can move on to its next phase of business.

A previous version of the Nothing Phone (2) event page stated that the phone would be coming to Australia soon.

Pei elaborated on the features of the Nothing Phone (2) in a Twitter thread back in May.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

As you can see, the Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that gives the (2) twice as fast app opening speeds as the (1). He also reckons there’s an 80 per cent overall performance improvement. Battery life, he said, is also upped, as well as “significant improvements” across the board including network connectivity and camera capabilities.

“It’s not just about speed – it’s about the complete package,” Pei said.

But it’s the camera system that has our interest piqued.

📸 Next level camera: The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see if the company continues with its Glyph interface and if it opens it up to tinkerers (it very much looks like it is). By the time the Phone (2) arrives, we may also be able to tell whether there’s a place for a phone as niche as Nothing when everyone else has slowed down spending.

This article has been updated since it was first published.