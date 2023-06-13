People Are Dropping to 25Mbps NBN and We’re Hardly Surprised

The ACCC just published its latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report, which sounds bland af, but it actually gave us a few little interesting titbits – well, interesting if NBN is your thing. Luckily, NBN is absolutely our thing and hopefully it’s yours, too.

The lead the ACCC went with for its quarterly report was “Lower speed internet plans gain popularity while smaller telcos continue to grow market share”. In numbers terms, the report said that the number of people on 25 Mbps grew by 125,000 services, to approximately 1.4 million. This comprises 16 per cent of the total NBN wholesale market.

This isn’t at all shocking, though. The lower the tier, the cheaper it is, and everything is so expensive right now that we’ve cut back on the luxuries so much that the necessities start being limited. In this case, speed limited.

Despite many of us dropping down to a 25Mbps plan, the ACCC said the 50 Mbps tier remains the most popular, accounting for 52 per cent of the market. 125,000 new 25Mbps services were connected, but 50Mbps only had 99,000 services cut. The watchdog reckons this drop has a lot to do with the fact that discounts are more limited than they were last year, but we’re sticking to our “living is expensive” hypothesis.

Some of you are thriving, though, (or not willing to budge on internet), throwing cash monthly at the more expensive 250Mbps plans. In total, 25,000 new services were connected (ah, some of you on 50Mbps jumped up) and there are over 198,000 250Mbps services now out in the wild.

With Sky Muster not having the best time, the ACCC report noted NBN Co’s satellite service lost 6,000 connections during the quarter to now be slightly above 96,000 services in total.

Elsewhere in the report, another trend continuing is the decline in market share from telco heavyweights Telstra, TPG, and Optus. The ACCC reckons that collectively, the three dropped by 58,000 services. Telstra’s market share is now 42 per cent, TPG’s is 22 per cent, and Optus’ is 13.1 per cent. Out of the remaining internet providers, Vocus climbed the most, gaining 33,000 services in the three-month period to see it now boast a market share of 7.5 per cent. ‘Others’ comprises Aussie Broadband, Superloop, and Southern Phone.