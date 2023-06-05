The Meta Quest 2 Gets a Hot New Price Ahead of the Quest 3

Around this time last year, Meta announced a price increase for its most recent virtual reality headset, the Meta Quest 2 (formally the Oculus Quest 2). The price of the 128GB Meta Quest 2 increased by $150, while the 256GB was bumped up by $80. Now, off the back of the recent Meta Quest 3 announcement, the headset has been given a third price. The good news is, the price has gone down – particularly for the 256GB model, which is now cheaper than its original pricing.

At launch, the Meta Quest 2 was priced at $479 and $639 for the 128GB and 256GB models, respectively. Those prices then increased to $629.99 and $719.99 in August 2022.

With this latest sound of price changes, the 128GB Meta Quest 2 is now selling for $509.99, while the 256GB headset is $589.99. Those are pretty considerable price drops. The 256GB model is now much cheaper than its original pricing, while the 128GB Quest 2 has been marked down by $120 (although it’s still a bit more expensive than its initial cost).

The Meta Quest 2 was one of the biggest tech launches of the past few years, and one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a VR headset – particularly because of the price tag – this price drop could be the excuse you’ve been looking for. That is until Meta decides to change the price, again.

What can the Meta Quest 2 do?

When compared to the previous iterations of Meta’s VR headsets, the Quest 2 is a great upgrade. In Gizmodo’s review of the Quest 2, we noted that the headset is finally making the VR dream a reality and that, “For anyone who’s been curious about VR but has been put off by the price, the Quest 2 is the answer and it’s the best place to start”.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Meta headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

If you want to compare all the Meta/Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends over at Kotaku Australia here.

The Meta Quest 2 is available here.