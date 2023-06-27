Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

It’s been quite the summer if you’re a fan of amazing animation. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still blowing minds at the box office. Nimona is ready to make your heart melt on Netflix this week — and soon after that, you truly aren’t ready for the awesome that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
I say that from experience. I was lucky enough to see a rough cut of the film last week and even without all the finished animation, I was blown away by how much heart and soul was put into it. It’s hilarious and heartfelt and effortlessly cool, even in unfinished form.
A lot of that is due to the beyond-words voice cast that the filmmakers were able to wrangle up for the movie. With the exception of the turtles themselves (who are voiced by real teenagers, which adds a whole new level of energy and fun to the proceedings), every single character that you both know and love already (like April, Splinter, Bebop, and Rocksteady) — and some you’ll come to love soon (like Mondo, Wingnut, Ray, and Superfly) — are voiced by huge, huge stars. Check out who voices who, and what they look like, in this slideshow of character posters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theatres August 2.