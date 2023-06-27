Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

It’s been quite the summer if you’re a fan of amazing animation. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still blowing minds at the box office. Nimona is ready to make your heart melt on Netflix this week — and soon after that, you truly aren’t ready for the awesome that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

I say that from experience. I was lucky enough to see a rough cut of the film last week and even without all the finished animation, I was blown away by how much heart and soul was put into it. It’s hilarious and heartfelt and effortlessly cool, even in unfinished form.

A lot of that is due to the beyond-words voice cast that the filmmakers were able to wrangle up for the movie. With the exception of the turtles themselves (who are voiced by real teenagers, which adds a whole new level of energy and fun to the proceedings), every single character that you both know and love already (like April, Splinter, Bebop, and Rocksteady) — and some you’ll come to love soon (like Mondo, Wingnut, Ray, and Superfly) — are voiced by huge, huge stars. Check out who voices who, and what they look like, in this slideshow of character posters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theatres August 2.

Shamon Brown Jr. is Mikey

Image: Paramount

Jackie Chan is Splinter

Image: Paramount

John Cena is Rocksteady

Image: Paramount

Micah Abbey is Donnie

Image: Paramount

Ayo Edebiri is April

Image: Paramount

Natasia Demetriou is Wingnut

Image: Paramount

Nicolas Cantu is Leo

Image: Paramount

Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom

Image: Paramount

Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko

Image: Paramount

Post Malone is Ray FIllet

Image: Paramount

Rose Byrne is Leatherhead

Image: Paramount

Seth Rogen is Bebop

Image: Paramount

Ice Cube is Superfly

Image: Paramount

Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog

Image: Paramount

Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stockman

Image: Paramount

Brady Noon is Raph