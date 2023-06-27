YouTubers Messed With a Fiat Panda and Turned It Into the World’s Lowest Car

I love it when a weird-as-all-hell car enters my radar and won’t leave. A jet-powered go-kart here and there, a Tesla with big ol’ goofy wagon wheels, Telstra’s ‘world’s largest mobile phone’. Today, we add a new goofy car to the list: the lowest car in the world.

Before we get stuck in, here’s the video of the team testing the car, from Italian YouTube channel Carmagheddon.

Yeah, I guess! Well done! That’s a low freakin’ car!

The video is a follow-up to an earlier video, where the team showed the assembly process of the vehicle. These videos are from a month ago, but it’s only now that videos of the car are going viral on social media.

The lowest car in the world



[📹 carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023

A little bit of a disclaimer first – I don’t know how to speak Italian – but I know that this is a Fiat Panda. It looks like a 1977 model, which was only ever sold in Italy and some European markets.

In the first video, the team said it was selected because it was light and resistant. Sure, I guess, but it’s not like you need to jump through a lot of regulations to create what is essentially a video game car that’s glitch-clipping through the road.

What’s propelling it? A two-stroke engine inside the car, because obviously, nothing would fit under that bonnet – except for a small set of caster wheels to support it. Inside, there are five more wheels welded to the frame – including a bike wheel in the middle, close to the engine.

And just how low is it? 3cm off the ground. Yeah, wow, that is low. Exhaust pipes go out the sides, and because black wraps surround the car, the driver sees what’s in front… Through a live GoPro feed that goes through to their phone. This is so extra and I love it.

Sitting in the car doesn’t look particularly comfortable.

Anyway, to get going, the car needs a push from somebody outside. It travels at about walking speed and looks most like a wheeled robot when it’s moving.

There’s no space for storing anything except for on that plank in the image above (where you’d be sitting to drive it).

I can’t help but love it, though. I love it when car nuts do weird things like this.