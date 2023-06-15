This LG Light-Up Fridge Can Display 170,000 Colour Combos for Only $8K

If I suddenly came into $8,000 that I had to spend on one item, immediately, I would head to an LG display at Harvey Norman and buy a fridge that can change colours. Not because I need it, hell, in my rental I have a cupboard with a fridge space inside it that it probably wouldn’t fit in, but I’d take up dining room space for it. Do I need it? No, but I bring you back to the part where it. changes. colours. It’s called the LG InstaView refrigerator with MoodUP LED colour panels, and it’s just one item from the company’s 2023 Australian lifestyle range confirmed today.

The LG InstaView refrigerator with MoodUP LED colour panels was shown at CES this year, but it’s making its way to Australia in July for $7,999. Here’s what LG has to say about this absolutely obnoxious fridge:

“Pairing function with aesthetic design, the new LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP LED colour panels inject playfulness and customisation into the kitchen, striking a balance of versatility, style and convenience, while bringing a premium and artistic vibe into the home. ”

As the headline tells you, the fridge is customisable, with the ability to select the colour of the LED panels (there are four of them) from up to 170,000 colour combinations. The upper two door panels can be changed to 22 different colours and you get 19 colour options for the lower door panels. To change the colours, you just use the LG ThinQ app.

With a double knock of your knuckles, the top right panel dissolves and becomes a see-through pane to what’s inside your fridge. There’s also built-in Bluetooth speaker, because of course there is. Unlike the TV on a stick, I love this thing.

Also unveiled today was the black NeoChef, 42L smart inverter microwave oven, which will set you back RRP $379; a free-standing QuadWash dishwasher that comes in matte black, for a cost of $1,599; and a handful of laundry equipment, including a 12/9kg WashTower, which is an all-in-one stacked washer dryer that comes in forest green and beige (pictured below) or just black for $3,999 and a 17kg one for $4,999.