Kraven the Hunter’s First Trailer Is Brutal, In a Good Way

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still swinging in theatres and now Sony has begun to spotlight its next Spider-project. It’s Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the latest in Sony’s stable of Spidey villain projects like Venom and Morbius before it.

Unlike Venom and Morbius though, Kraven the Hunter will be rated R, the first Marvel film to do so at Sony, which you can fully see in the film’s first trailer, which was just released.

Sony also releases the first poster, which puts Kraven in one of his most iconic costumes and poses out there. Check it out.

The full poster for Kraven the Hunter. (Image: Sony Pictures)

The poster evokes this iconic pose and looks from the comics.

Kraven in the comics. (Image: Marvel Comics)

Will the rest of the movie be as faithful to the comic? Well, at CinemaCon this year, the star spoke on that. “Kraven the Hunter is a Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world,” Taylor-Johnson said. “And anyone who is familiar with the comics and the character of Kraven, they know that he’s a fierce hunter with the skill of a highly trained killer. So, I figure now’s a good time to answer the Internet’s biggest question about the film. Will it be rated R? Fuck yes it’s going to be rated R.”

Directed by J.C. Chandor, Kraven stars Taylor-Johnson along with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father. What do you think of the trailer? Tell us below.

Kraven the Hunter opens October 6.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.