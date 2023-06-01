John Carpenter Says a Thing Sequel Might Be On the Way

Could another Resident Evil movie be on the way? The live-action Moana remake has found its director. Get a glimpse into Barbie’s dream house. Taika Waititi talks about the struggle of writing his Star Wars movie. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. To me, my spoilers!

The Thing 2

During a recent appearance at Texas Frightmare Weekend (via Creepy Catalogue), John Carpenter stated there “may” be a sequel to The Thing in development but the director is “sworn to secrecy.”

I have been sworn to secrecy, ok, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2.

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

According to Sudbury.com (via Bloody-Disgusting), the city of Greater Sudbury, Northern Ontario has received funding for a film titled The Umbrella Chronicles speculated to be a new entry in the Resident Evil franchise.

Terrifier 3

Deadline adlso reports a new Terrifier film is officially in development, boasting “a budget in the low-mid seven figure range, a significant increase on that of the [first] sequel.”

Moana

According to THR, Hamilton’s Thomas Kail as been hired to direct Disney’s live-action Moana remake.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

During a recent interview with THR, Taika Waititi admitted he’s having trouble writing the “middle part” of his upcoming Star Wars movie.

I’ve got a really good idea for it. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.

Barbie

Architectural Digest has six new set photos of Barbie’s Dream House.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Poor Thing

Elsewhere, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein-esque Poor Things now has a poster.

The poster for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘POOR THINGS’ starring Emma Stone has been released. pic.twitter.com/rT7v7J5gl9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 31, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

We also have two new posters for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Check out the brand-new poster for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, only in theaters June 30.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/DT6MFOXBQ1 pic.twitter.com/NRvIL7mPna — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 31, 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Director Steven Caple, Jr. breaks down his “new vision” for the Transformers movie franchise in a new featurette.

Ironheart

According to entertainment insiders @CanWeGetToast and @MyTimetoShineH, the upcoming Ironheart series will see The Hood stealing tech for Mephisto, who allegedly owns a company in his human form.

Mephisto in his human form own a tech company https://t.co/J5l29N8Q9G — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 28, 2023

Superman & Lois

Onomatopoeia (or Peia) threatens to destroy the city in the trailer for “Complications,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Gotham Knights

Finally, Duela reunites with her mother — the villainous Jane Doe — in the trailer for “Daddy Issues,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.