These Are the Fastest EVs in the World

“How fast can it go?” is one of the oldest questions in car culture. The proliferation of electric vehicles has brought the common query into a new age. Sure, the instant torque provided by electric motors makes sub-3-second 0-to-60 mile per hour times absurdly common. But, what about top end? How fast can they go? Here are the fastest-production electric vehicles in the world.

13. Audi RS E-Tron GT: 249 km/h

Photo: Audi

The Audi RS E-Tron GT has two electric motors that produce a combined 475 kilowatts (or 637 horsepower), but the car is electronically limited to 250km/h.

12. Mercedes-AMG EQS: 249 km/h

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The twin-motor Mercedes-AMG EQS has a total power output of 649 horsepower, but owners can’t use the vehicle’s full potential. Just like the Audi RS E-Tron GT, the five-door liftback is also electronically limited to 250km/h.

11. Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 259 km/h

Photo: Porsche

The two electric motors fitted to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S produce 750 horsepower. Again, the Taycan is electronically limited to 260km/h.

10. Tesla Model X Plaid: 262 km/h

Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Model X Plaid produces a staggering 1,020 horsepower. The crossover SUV weighs an equally shocking 2,445 kg. Understandably, the Model X Plaid is electronically limited to 262 km/h.

9. Nio EP9: 312 km/h

Photo: Nio

This is the point where we ditch the restrictions and push performance to its limits. The Nio EP9 has a top speed of 312km/h. The car entered series production but is a track-only supercar. The limited-run car sold for $US3.1 ($4) million and produces 1,341 horsepower.

8. Tesla Model S Plaid: 322 km/h

Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Model S Plaid can now reach 322km/h thanks to a new performance package. The $US15,000 ($20,823) upgrade features new carbon ceramic brakes and Goodyear Supercar 3R tires so the sedan can safely reach its unrestricted top speed and slow down.

7. Maserati GranTurismo Folgore: 325 km/h

Photo: Maserati

The newest iteration of the Maserati GranTurismo was unveiled alongside a comparable electric version. The Folgore’s three electric motors produce 750 horsepower and propel the car up to 325km/h.

6. Lucid Air Sapphire: 330 km/h

Photo: Lucid

Lucid’s reply to the Tesla Model S Plaid is a truly terrifying machine. The Lucid Air Sapphire produces an unbelievable 1,200 horsepower, allowing the sedan to reach a top speed of 330km/h.

5. Drako GTE: 332 km/h

Photo: Drako

I still have to be convinced that Drako isn’t just manufacturing vaporwave, but the Drako GTE’s performance figures are impressive. The electric supercar has four motors with a combined output of 1,200 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 332km/h.

4. Lotus Evija: 349 km/h

Photo: Lotus

Production of the Lotus Evija has been stalled for years, but it will certainly turn heads when it finally hits the streets. The 2,000-horsepower quad-motor Evija can reach a top speed of 350km/h.

3. Pininfarina Battista: 357 km/h

Photo: Pininfarina

The first car built by the legendary Pininfarina design studio is beautifully crafted and also performs as well as it looks. The Pininfarina Battista has reached speeds up to 360km/h.

2. Aspark Owl: 401 km/h

Photo: Aspark

The Aspark Owl is another long-gestating electric hypercar. The Japanese manufacturer has claimed its machine can reach a top speed of 400km/h. Aspark is planning on building 50 Owl hypercars with an asking price of $US2.6 ($4) million each.

1. Rimac Nevera: 415 km/h

Photo: Rimac

The Rimac Nevera went on a record-breaking spree earlier this year. The quad-motor Nevera shattered 23 world records in a single day. However, the 1,900-horsepower hypercar already held the record for the world’s fastest-production electric vehicle with a top speed of 415km/h.