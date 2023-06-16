Harrison Ford Says Punch Nazis, Just Like Indy Would

In the realm of fictional characters who are well-known for punching Nazis, Indiana Jones has to be at the top of the list. So one might wonder what Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, has to say about that.

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming to theatres soon, Ford sat down with Yahoo, which asked him if he thinks Indiana Jones would still be punching Nazis today, especially since they’ve been making a sad, unfortunate comeback. The answer is pure Harrison Ford. Would Indiana Jones be ok with people punching Nazis? “He’d push ‘em out of the way to get in the first punch. As well he should,” Ford said. Here’s the clip.

I asked Harrison Ford how ultimate Nazi puncher Indiana Jones would feel about the debate over punching Nazis in real life today.



“He’d push 'em out of the way to get in the first punch. As well he should." pic.twitter.com/rg1L2aFrpi — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 13, 2023

“That was a black-and-white world,” Ford continues. “And as evil presented itself to the world … it’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”

Jones fought Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark, set in 1936; he fought them in Last Crusade, set in 1938; and in Dial of Destiny, he’ll fight them again, both during World War II and in the film’s present-day of 1969.

We’ll have much more from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in the coming days, including our sit-down interview with co-writer and director James Mangold. The movie opens June 30.