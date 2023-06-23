Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Tesla Cybertruck Isn’t For Real People

Allegedly, the Tesla Cybertruck is still coming later this year after all kinds of delays. A recent report claimed the team is still dealing with a bunch of problems getting the Cybertruck production-ready, so we’ll believe it when we see it. But it’s definitely still happening at some point because Elon Musk said so, and when it does, legacy automakers better be ready. Unless you ask Ford’s CEO, in which case the Cybertruck finally going on sale one day is no big deal.

CarScoops reports that Ford CEO Jim Farley talked with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who somehow still has a job despite constantly being wrong about pretty much everything. In Cramer’s interview with Farley, they first talked about Ford’s decision to make a deal with Tesla to give electric Fords access to its Supercharger network. Then the conversation shifted to the Tesla Cybertruck and how it’s different than the F-150 Lightning.

“If he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine,” Farley told Cramer. “It’s like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don’t make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that’s a different kind of truck.”

He’s right, of course, but we also can’t help but appreciate the fact that the implication here is that the Cybertruck isn’t for real people. Although, since the Cybertruck has seen so many delays and is reportedly still in trouble, at this point, it’s literally not a real truck. Sadly, whenever it does go on sale, we doubt the people who buy it will be imaginary. They’ll be actual people who looked at the Cybertruck and decided it was a good idea to trade Musk their money in exchange for one.

For the sake of Ford’s EV customers, hopefully, Farley saying the truth out loud doesn’t lead to Musk cancelling the deal to let them use Tesla’s Superchargers.