Everything Apple Tried to Kill at WWDC 2023

For an event positioned as being for developers, Apple’s WWDC can be a little stressful for app makers when Apple’s top brass take the stage for the opening keynote and reveal new features and hardware for its various platforms that could potentially make existing third-party apps and products obsolete.

Join us as we tip-toe through the aftermath of Apple’s annual WWDC keynote for the tenth time and round up everything Apple is trying to kill.

RIP Meta Quest Pro, Microsoft HoloLens

Image: Apple

Although VR-specific devices like the recently teased Meta Quest 3 don’t seem like they’ll be in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro headset given its capabilities and its premium price tag, Apple’s first attempt to merge the real world with its mobile software platforms is going to be a big headache for products like the Meta Quest Pro, and even Microsoft’s Hololens 2, which, like Apple’s hardware, also starts at $US3,500 (Australian pricing and availability hasn’t been confirmed yet).

Even with shipping not expected until next year, those who had a chance to try the early Vision Pro hardware yesterday seem overwhelmingly impressed, and with access to a massive developer community, someone out there is finally going to come up with a killer reason for all of us to spend thousands on these smart ski goggles.

RIP Journaling Apps

Image: Apple

All you really need to keep a digital journal is a basic text editor to jot down your thoughts, but for those looking for everything from a daily diary to a scrapbook, there are already plenty of excellent journaling apps available in the iOS App Store, like Day One or even Diarium if you want cross-platform support. But with iOS 17, Apple is introducing its own native app called Journal, which will have access to everything your iPhone knows about you and use it to make suggestions on what to write about. Will it be as robust as third-party journalling apps when it launches? Probably not, but over time Apple will expand its functionality and make it hard to justify paying for an alternative.

RIP Sticker Packs and Sticker-Making Apps

Image: Apple

If you’re an irredeemable monster who loves to drop stickers in Messages, iOS 17 is going to make life even more miserable for your most frequently chatted contacts with the ability to easily extract people, animals, and random objects from photos and turn them into custom stickers that stay synced across all your Apple devices. Sticker-making apps, and even sticker packs, could soon go the way of the dodo.

RIP Smart Home Hubs

Image: Apple

It seems like products like the Google Nest Hub don’t really know what they want to be anymore. Are they enhanced digital photo frames? Are they digital hands-free cookbooks? Are they remote controls for all your smart home devices? It’s an issue Google is trying to address with its new versatile and dockable Pixel Tablet, but Apple may have already beaten them to the punch with the StandBy feature coming to iOS 17. When your iPhone is turned sideways while charging, it turns into a device very similar to the Google Nest Hub, with everything from easy-access weather reports to photo slideshows to interactive widgets.

RIP Answering Machines

Image: Apple

OK, hear us out. Although the arrival of voicemail handled exclusively by your cellular carrier was arguably the real death knell for the physical answering machine, there was still one feature these devices offered that has a handful of boomers still refusing to say goodbye to them. You could ignore a call, but still listen to the message being recorded by the caller, and decide if the call was worth answering, after all. With iOS 17, Apple is more or less reintroducing that feature for the iPhone with Live Voicemail which provides a real-time transcription of a voicemail message as it’s being recorded, with the option to accept the call if it seems worth it.

RIP Business Cards

Image: Apple

Despite supercomputers in our pockets, the lowly business card remains a valuable tool in the business world as the easiest way to share contact details with someone. But its days could finally be numbered with improvements to AirDrop under iOS 17 including a new feature called NameDrop that allows two iPhone users to hold their devices close to each other to automatically initiate contact sharing, including which details each person wants to divulge to the other.

RIP iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Image: Apple

Although these devices will still continue to function perfectly fine (albeit with some reduction in battery life after six years of service) when iOS 17 officially becomes available later this year, the oldest iPhone models that the next iOS update will support will be the iPhone XS, the XS Max, and the XR. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone X — the first model to ditch the home button and introduce Face ID — will be stuck on iOS 16 from here on out.

RIP 1st Gen iPad Pro and the 5th Gen iPad

Image: Apple

Back in 2015, Apple supersized the iPad with the 1st generation iPad Pro which also saw the introduction of the Apple Pencil stylus. It would help shift the iPad from primarily being a media consumption device, to being a genuine productivity tool, but its time has finally come. The original iPad Pro, and the 5th generation iPad, are the next victims of the march of progress, and neither will be upgraded to iPadOS 17 this fall. According to Apple, the next version of iPadOS will be compatible with the iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), the iPad Air (3rd generation and later), the iPad (6th generation and later), and the iPad mini (5th generation and later).

RIP Tile Trackers

Image: Apple

The AirTag arrived with a big advantage over existing tracking devices like the Tile, taking advantage of the millions and millions of Apple devices constantly in use around the world to track their location, without the need for those devices to be running a specific app. But the AirTags also arrived with some annoying limitations, including the fact they could only be registered and tracked by a single user. So only one person in the family could keep tabs on a pet with an AirTag around its collar. With iOS 17, AirTags can finally be shared with up to five different users, so an entire family can track the location of a pet, for example, or find where it’s hiding using an iPhone.

RIP New York Times Crossword

Screenshot: Apple

Buried in the long list of new features coming with iOS 17 was news that Apple News+ subscribers will also gain access to the daily crossword and mini crossword puzzles, with one Redditor already sharing a screenshot of the puzzle available in the iOS 17 Beta yesterday. Who needs a New York Times subscription?

RIP Worldcoin

Image: Apple

With what feels like a very convoluted solution to distinguishing real humans from artificial intelligence, Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project strives to scan and document every last human being’s eyes in exchange for free crypto tokens to create a database that could one day be used as the building blocks for a universal basic income. So far, Worldcoin’s eye-scanning Orb device hasn’t come anywhere close to processing every human on the planet, and while the Reality Pro headset isn’t exactly priced for every consumer, it comes with Apple’s new Optic ID security which authenticates users based on their unique iris, instead of their face or fingerprints. Will Optic ID show up on other Apple devices in the future? That’s unknown, but should it be introduced to the iPhone, it won’t take long for Optic ID to surpass what Worldcoin has accomplished.