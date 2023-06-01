Back Yourself and Save $185 With This Ergotune Office Chair Deal

Hey you! Yes, you. Quit sitting like a prawn – it’s time to throw out your old office chair and invest in a good quality, ergonomic one that will stop you from hunching over like a gargoyle as you work. And it’s your lucky day, too, because the viral Ergotune Supreme office chair is on sale, so you have no excuse to put it off any longer.

Thanks to Amazon Australia’s huge Mid-Year Sale, this hit office chair is now on sale for $187 off, which is among its lowest price drops ever. We don’t expect this deal to sit around for long, so make you snap it up quick.

If you want to know all about its features and how it can better support you (and your back), allow us to break it down.

What we like about the Ergotune Supreme office chair

From static headrests to ill-fitting lumbar support and inflexible arm rests, you’ll find that many other chairs are limited in the amount of support they can offer.

The Ergotune Supreme is one of the most highly adjustable chairs we’ve ever seen. In fact, most office chairs don’t put the same level of thoughtfulness into their products the way Ergotune does.

Regardless of whether you’re tall or short, Ergotune’s chairs feature 11 points of adjustment, so you can customise it to your comfort and size. Whether you need to raise the headrest or lower your seat height, all of it is achievable with this ergonomic office chair. Even its arm rests can pivot up to 270 degrees and in four different ways.

We’re also a big fan of the breathable mesh material that it’s decked out in, since it not only looks great but feels comfortable to sit on. There’s even the option to lean backwards on your chair up to 136 degrees.

But its most thoughtful design aspect? Its industrial-grade stainless steel roller balls that will ensure no scuffs or scratch marks on your hardwood floors.

This ergonomic office chair comes in charcoal black, coral red and aqua blue.

You can shop the Ergotune supreme office chair here for $562 (down from $749).