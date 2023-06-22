‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 34 mins ago: June 22, 2023 at 4:57 pm -
Filed to:Deals
EOFY
Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales
Image: LG/Sony/TCL
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current TV is starting to show its age, now is a great time to look for an upgrade, thanks to the EOFY sales that are currently running. With so many deals available across a plethora of brands and retailers, we’ve done the hard work for you and collected the best deals for TVs, including Sony, TCL and LG.

So get ready to tune in because here are the best TV deals available during the EOFY sales.

The best 2023 EOFY TV deals in Australia

Hisense EOFY TV sales

Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales
Image: Hisense

LG EOFY TV sales

Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales
Image: LG

Samsung EOFY TV sales

Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales
Image: Samsung

Sony EOFY TV sales

eofy tv sales
Image: Sony

TCL EOFY TV sales

eofy tv sales
Image: TCL

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below:

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.