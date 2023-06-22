Sweet Screens Are Made of These EOFY TV Sales

If your current TV is starting to show its age, now is a great time to look for an upgrade, thanks to the EOFY sales that are currently running. With so many deals available across a plethora of brands and retailers, we’ve done the hard work for you and collected the best deals for TVs, including Sony, TCL and LG.
So get ready to tune in because here are the best TV deals available during the EOFY sales.
The best 2023 EOFY TV deals in Australia
Hisense EOFY TV sales
- Hisense 70″ A6KAU 4K UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $888 (down from $1,199)
- Hisense 75″ A7KAU 4K UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $1,295 (down from $1,699)
- Hisense 55″ U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Smart TV (2022) – now $895 (down from $1,699)
- Hisense 65″ U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Smart TV (2022) – now $1,095 (down from $1,999)
- Hisense 75 U7HAU ULED Series 4K Smart TV (2022) – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 55″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV (2022) – now $995 (down from $1,299)
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV (2022) – now $1,295 (down from $1,899)
LG EOFY TV sales
- LG 55″ B3 4K OLED UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $2,395 (down from $2,795)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV(2023) – now $2,295 (down from $2,595)
- LG 48″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $2,595 (down from $2,895)
- LG 55″ OLED Evo C3 4K UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $2,795 (down from $3,295)
- LG 55″ NANO75 4K Nanocell LED Smart TV (2022) – now $975 (down from $1799)
- LG 65″ NANO75 4K Nanocell LED Smart TV (2022) – now $1,189 (down from $2,279)
- LG 75″ NANO75 4K Nanocell LED Smart TV (2022) – now $1,489 (down from $2,999)
- LG 75″ UQ90 4K Smart UHD TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,895)
Samsung EOFY TV sales
- Samsung 65″ CU8000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV 23 – now $1195 (down from $1495)
- Samsung 55″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $1,995 (down from $2,195)
- Samsung 65″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $2,595 (down from $2,795)
- Samsung 98″ QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – now $9,995 (down from $16,995)
- Samsung 65″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) – now $4,995 (down from $6,495)
- Samsung 75″ QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) – now $6,495 (down from $8,495)
- Samsung 55″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $2,395 (down from $3,295)
- Samsung 65″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $2,995 (down from $4,295)
- Samsung 55″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $2,995 (down from $3,395)
- Samsung 65″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $3,695 (down from $4,195)
- Samsung 77″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $5,995 (down from $6,795)
Sony EOFY TV sales
- Sony 55″ A80L BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Smart Google TV (2023) – now $2,995 (down from $3,495)
- Sony 65″ A80L BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Smart Google TV (2023) – now $3,995 (down from $4,495)
- Sony 43″ X75K 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – now $695 (down from $1,199)
- Sony 65″ X75K 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,899)
- Sony 65″ X85K 4K HDR LED TV Google Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,595)
- Sony 75″ X90K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $2,495 (down from $3,499)
- Sony 55″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV (2023) – now $2,095 (down from $2,495)
- Sony 65″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV (2023) – now $2,495 (down from $2,995)
TCL EOFY TV sales
- TCL 75″ P735 QUHD 4K Google Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,295)
- TCL 58” QUHD 4K HDR Google TV – now $595 (down from $699)
- TCL 43″ C645 QLED Google TV (2023) – now $695 (down from $795)
- TCL 50″ C645 QLED Google TV (2023) – now $795 (down from $895)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $695 (down from $1,599)
- TCL 65″ C745 QLED Google TV (2023) – now $1,495 (down from $1,695)
- TCL 75″ C745 QLED Google TV (2023) – now $$1,995 (down from $2,495)
- TCL 65″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV (2023) – now $1,995 (down from $2,495)
