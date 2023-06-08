The Best Tech and Gaming EOFY Deals

Can you hear that? The swipe of a card, the jingle of coins and the pitter-patter of feet lining up at checkout. That’s right, folks – a bunch of online brands and retailers have launched their EOFY sales, featuring a range of products from laptops to smartphones and gadgets. It’s officially the perfect time to grab yourself a much-needed upgrade that you can claim on tax, or even just that one little thing you’ve been eyeing off for months.
Admittedly, there are a helluva lot of sales. To help you out we’ve rounded up the best EOFY deals on computers, gaming and more below. Keep in mind that the financial year ends on 30 June, so you only have a couple of weeks to take advantage of that mid-year salesy goodness.
The best 2023 EOFY tech and gaming sales in Australia
EOFY PC and tablet sales 2023
- Acer — Save on select Acer laptops and monitors
- Acer Curved 31.5″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $399)
- Acer Helios NEO 16 Laptop (Intel Core i7-13th Gen, RTX 4070) – now $3,297 (down from $3,999)
- Acer Nitro 38.5″ VA Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $799)
- Acer 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $329)
- Big W — Up to 50 per cent off selected PC accessories
- Dell — Sales across laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories
- Logitech G512 Carbon RGB Tactile Gaming Keyboard– now $109 (down from $218.90)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – now $50 (down from $98.90)
- Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard– now $109 (down from $148.90)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard– now $89 (down from $128.90)
- HP – Save up to 46 per cent on selected products
- OMEN by HP Citadel Gaming Chair – now $629 with the promo code (down from $699)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop (16-inch, Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 1TB) – now $3,119 (down from $3,899)
- Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, i5-12500H, GeForce GTX 1650, 256GB) – now $1,279 (down from $1,599)
- Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, i5-12500H, GeForce RTX 3050, 256GB) – now $1,519 (down from $1,899)
- Kogan: Save up to 40 per cent off a range of laptops
- MSI Katana 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i7-12650H, GeForce RTX 4050, 1TB) – now $$1,795 (down from $2,499)
- MSI Katana 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB) – now $$1,095 (down from $1,699)
- MSI Katana 17.3″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX3050, 512GB) – now $$1,195 (down from $1,799)
- MSI Thin 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i5-12450H, GeForce RTX 4050, 512GB) – now $1,395 (down from $1,899)
- Lenovo – Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo laptops
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (Ryzen 7 7840HS, GeForce RTX 4060, 512GB) – now $1,999.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $2,699)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4070, 1TB) – now $2,799.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,899)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (Ryzen 7 6800H, GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB) – now $2,159.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $2,969.19)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (i7-13700HX, GeForce RTX 4060, 1TB) – now $2,479.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $3,499)
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of gaming laptops and desktop PCs
- Samsung – Up to 30 per cent off on select products
EOFY home and wellness sales 2023
- Dyson – Save up to $474 on select vacuums and more
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier – now $499 (down from $749)
- Dyson V8 Extra Cordless – now $499 (down from $849)
- Dyson V11 – now $749 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete – now $839 with code PDYSON (down from $1,399)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete – now $1,045 (down from $1,499)
- Receive a complimentary gift with select Dyson Airwrap purchases
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 – now $419 (down from $999)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ – now $719 (down from $1,089)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+ – now $899 (down from $1,299)
- ECOVACS Deebot T10 Plus – now $1,099 (down from $1,799)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo – now $1,299 (down from $2,499)
- Godfreys — up to $660 off robot vacuums and stick vacuums
- Samsung 55-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart HDR TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,494.90)
- Samsung 75-Inch QN90C 4K UHD Neo QLED Smart HDR TV – now $3,995 (down from $5,294.90)
- Sony 48-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Google TV – now $2,295 (down from $2,994.90)
- TCL 55-Inch C727 4K UHD QLED Android TV – now $795 (down from $994.90)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ – now $1,199 (down from $1,899)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ – now $1,349 (down from $1,799)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ – now $2,099.25 (down from $2,899)
- iRobot Roomba 692 – now $341.43 (down from $499)
- KitchenAid – Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders
- Lovehoney – Up to 70 per cent off everything
- Roborock – Save $400 off the Q7 Max+ robot vacuum
- Roborock Q7 Max – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ – now $934.99 (down from $1,399)
- Roborock S7 – now $899 (down from $1,199)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Plus – now $1,649 (down from $2,199)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra – now $2,299 (down from $2,699)
- Roborock S7 Plus – now $1,249 with coupon (down from $1,799)
- Wild Secrets – Up to 70 per cent off everything
EOFY smartphone sales 2023
- Optus – Save on Samsung Galaxy S23 plans
- Get $300 off Galaxy S22
- Get 30 per cent off Galaxy Z Flip4
- $100 off Galaxy A54 5G
- Receive a bonus Galaxy Watch5 (LTE 4G, 44mm, Graphite) valued at $649 with the purchase of any handset from the Galaxy S23 range
- Vodafone – Up to $650 off smartphones
EOFY headphones and wearables sales
- Amazon – Up to 60 per cent off Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
- Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $79.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $99)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $87.20 with the promo code LENMAY23 (down from $150)
- JBL – Up to 45 per cent off headphones
- JBL Quantum 400 Wired Gaming Headset – now $118 (down from $159)
- JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $98 (down from $148)
- JBL Tune 510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – now $47 (down from $79)
- Samsung – Get 30 per cent off Galaxy Buds
EOFY Gaming Sales 2023
- Amazon Australia: Save on a range of PlayStation 4 and PS5 titles as part of Sony’s Days of Play sale. Highlights include:
- Death Stranding – now $14.95 (down from $54.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $44 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $44 (down from $94.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $67 (down from $109.95)
- EB Games – Big savings across Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox
- The Gamesmen – Save on PS5 DualSense controllers, new game releases and board games
