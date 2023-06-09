Here Are the Best EOFY NBN Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what they say, new financial year, new NBN plan. As we enter the middle of 2023, a few internet providers have begun to offer EOFY deals across their range of NBN plans. So if you’ve been on the lookout for a faster internet connection and/or want to lower your monthly bill, these offers could be what you’ve been waiting for.

Here are the best EOFY deals that you can currently grab for NBN plans.

Best EOFY sales for NBN plans

Aussie Broadband EOFY deals

If you’ve been looking to jump to a faster NBN plan but haven’t been able to validate it financially, Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals could be what you’re looking for.

Aussie Broadband is running an offer where you can pick up its NBN 250 plan for $109 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $129 per month thereafter. The provider also has a similar 12-month-long deal for its NBN 1000 plan, where you’ll $129 per month, and then $149 per month after the discount period ends.

In terms of typical evening speeds, Aussie Broadband is reporting 250Mbps for its NBN 250 plan and 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan, making it one of the fastest options in either tier. To get either of these offers, you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY240.

You can also save on an NBN 100 plan, with Aussie Broadband knocking off $10 per month for the first year of your connection. That means you’ll be paying $89 per month for an NBN 100 plan for your first 12 months, and $99 per month thereafter, with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120.

Kogan EOFY deals

If you sign up for Kogan’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans between now and June 30, you’ll be able to save $10 per month for the first three months of your connection. That means Kogan’s NBN 50 plan will now be $58.90 per month, down from $68.90, while its NBN 100 plan is $68.90 per month, down from $78.90.

In terms of speeds, Kogan is reporting a congestion-free 50Mbps for its NBN 50 plan, and 90Mbps for its NBN 100 plan.

Optus EOFY deals

For its EOFY sale, Optus is adding additional discounts to most of its introductory deals, with most taking an additional $10 per month off its cost for the first six months you’re connected. These NBN offers are available until June 30.

Optus’ best EOFY offer is for its Optus’ NBN 250 plan, which is now $89 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month after the deal period ends. This discount now makes Optus’ NBN 250 plan one of the cheapest in this connection tier, with one of the faster typical evening speeds of 240Mbps.

Want more EOFY sales?

You can check out more EOFY offers here:

This article has been updated since it was first published.