These EOFY Mobile Deals Are Ringing off the Hook

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we enter the mid-point of 2023, we also enter the beginning of the EOFY sales. A few Australian mobile providers are currently offering EOFY discounts across a range of SIM-only plans and phones. So why not start the new financial year with a fresh mobile plan?

Here are the best EOFY sales for mobile phones and plans. But be quick, as most of these offers expire at the end of the month.

Best EOFY sales for mobile phones and plans

Amaysim EOFY deals

For its EOFY sale, Amaysim is offering to discount your first renewal across any of its prepaid mobile plans. These plans work on a 28-day renewal cycle, and in some cases, Amaysim will also throw in some bonus data alongside the discount.

These offers are only available until June 25.

Circles.Life EOFY deals

Circles.Life is offering bonus data for the first six months you’re connected with its mobile plans. If you sign up for its 5GB Plan, you’ll receive an extra 5GB of data each month for the first six months you’re on it (to a total of 10GB per month). To get this EOFY offer, you’ll need to use the code EOFYGIGA10.

With its 30GB Plan, your mobile data will be bumped up to 40GB and you’ll only have to pay $20 per month for the first six months. After the discount ends, you’ll be paying $25 per month. To get this offer, you’ll need to use the code EOFYGIGA40.

You can find Circles.Life’s EOFY mobile deals below, all of which are available until June 30.

Kogan EOFY deals

Kogan has a few different EOFY deals running across its selection of mobile plans. It’s running an offer where you can get your first month on its 10GB and 40GB plans for free, which is nice if you want to try out the service without financially committing. This offer is available until June 30.

Kogan is also offering deals across its 365-Day Flex range, which include extra data at a discounted price. This means you can get the 158GB plan with an extra 42GB of data, for only $169 per year, instead of $299.90. These offers expire on June 11. Kogan’s 243GB plan is now $179 per annual renewal, instead of $399.90, with an extra 57GB of data as well.

Optus EOFY Sales

Optus is running a few different mobile deals as part of its EOFY sale. You can currently pick up its 40GB starter pack plan for $15, instead of the usual $40. This offer is only available until June 14 and the plan’s price will revert to the standard $40 after your first renewal.

You can also nab extra data on Optus’ $30 Epic Data plan (40GB for the first three recharges, 10GB thereafter) or the prepaid 365-day 200GB plan for $220, instead of $300.

The best deal from Optus’ EOFY sale is the return of its huge Plus Promo plan. You’ll get a 500GB data allowance for $69 per month for the first 12 months you’re with Optus, before its price increases to $89 per month thereafter. This deal is available until June 30 and is one of the best dollar-to-data plans around.

If you want a new phone along with a mobile plan, Optus will also knock $300 off the device repayment cost for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range across a 24- or 36-month plan, and throw in a bonus Galaxy Watch5.

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s full breakdown of Optus’ EOFY mobile deals here.

Vodafone EOFY deals

For its EOFY sale, Vodafone is offering double data across its SIM-only plans. This offer is pretty impressive for its mobile plans with larger data caps, as you can now get a 300GB plan for $55 per month or a 600GB plan for $65 per month. This double-data offer is available until July 3 and will last for the entire lifespan of your plan.

On top of this double-data offer, Vodafone is also offering discounts across a range of flagship handsets from Apple, Samsung and Google. Here’s what’s currently on offer:

You can read Gizmodo Australia’s full breakdown of Vodafone’s EOFY mobile deals here.

Want more EOFY deals?

You can check out more EOFY offers here:

This article has been updated since it was first published.