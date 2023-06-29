Let’s Breakdown That Epic New Dune: Part Two Trailer

Have you caught your breath yet? Warner Bros. just dropped an incredibly massive trailer for Dune: Part Two and it gives us an even better idea of all the awesomeness Denis Villeneuve is getting ready to drop on the world.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is.

Then, once your heart rate slows back down, check out some of our biggest takeaways of how Villeneuve is visualising classic Dune moments and continuing the story from the first film.

Back on Arrakis

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Harkonnens, thinking they wiped out all of House Atredies, return to Arrakis to continue their spice mining.

Complete slaughter

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Though Paul (Timothée Chalemet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) survived, many, many Atredies people died. Here are the Harkonnens disposing of bodies.

RIP Duke Leto

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Having been killed in the first movie, this might be the only thing we see of Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atredies in Dune: Part Two. But his death does drive Paul’s ambition — and this is Gizmodo, so I’d be fired if I didn’t include Isaac in some way.

New Fremen ways

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul, seen here with Chani (Zendaya), has begun to teach the Fremen new ways of fighting. And here we see Chani putting that into practice with some tech her people have been trained on.

Acceptance is hard to come by

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Though Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem), seen here on the right, has embraced Paul as part of his people, not everyone has. It’s an uphill battle.

Harkonnens on the hunt

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Harkonnens don’t know Paul is still alive (yet), but they are still worried about the Fremen and set out to find and kill them.

A happy reunion

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Everyone thought Paul was dead, including Gurney Halleck, one of his father’s right-hand men and Paul’s mentors. He’s very excited to see Paul still alive and he’ll once again become a close ally.

Paul rides a sandworm

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The trailer features a few shots of Paul riding his first sandworm but Stilgar’s reaction kind of says it all. He’s amazed, as are we.

The Water of Life

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

In Dune lore, this blue substance is used by the powerful Bene Gesserit to turn regular members into Reverend Mothers. In this context, it happens to Lady Jessica, Paul’s mum. It’s also killed every man who has ever drunk it.

The crysknife

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

A crysknife is a special knife mainly used by the Fremen. Here, we see Paul (we think) using one covered in blood. He’s performed a killing to rise up the ranks.

A very not-desert planet

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

So what’s this lush, green planet and who are these two people? Well, the planet is Kaitain, the home of Emperor Shaddam. That’s him there with his daughter, Princess Irulan and they’re played by Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.

New Pugh just dropped

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

If this shot is any indication, Princess Irulan’s costumes are going to be incredible in Dune Part Two.

“Paul Atredies is still alive”

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

That’s what Irulan says to her father, the Emperor, to elicit this look. And it’s also our first full look at the ruler of the galaxy in this series of films.

The next ruler

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first trailer gave us our first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the planned ruler of Arrakis if things go the way of his uncle, the Baron. But this trailer also shows Feyd performing for his fellow Harkonnens in almost a Gladiator-type situation. He’s formidable.

Wait, sorry

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

There’s another look at Duke Leto in the trailer. Once again as a work of art. This one, however, is burning which is probably bad.

“Your father was a weak man”

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Or so says the Emperor who, we see in the trailer, finds himself face-to-face with Paul. Anyone who has read the book isn’t surprised by this but, yes, Paul does end up in the same room with the person whose plan it was to kill his dad. And notice that Paul has those blue Fremen eyes.

Gurney leading the charge

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Fremen launch their attack on the Harkonnens, including a ground assault by Gurney Halleck.

A sea of Fremen

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul walks through a mass collection of Fremen. They are beginning to believe he’s the leader Arrakis has been waiting for.

Jessica levels up

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul’s mum, Lady Jessica, finds herself a Reverend Mother now.

Warrior Chani

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

If nothing else, Dune: Part Two will show fans who don’t know the book why Zendaya would want to play this character. Because it’s a huge, meaty role that just so happens to be focused mostly in the second half. And, as you see here, she’s never merely just a love interest.

Spoilers!

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. isn’t holding back here, showing a nice little look at the film’s final battle between Paul and Feyd.

Beyond epic

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

It’s hard to capture the majesty of this shot in a screencap off YouTube but it’s Paul strolling along with a sandworm jumping out of the ground. This feels like a visual representation of his ultimate form. The very last image of the movie perhaps?

Yup, he’s alive

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, a high-ranking Harkonnen and nephew to the Baron, sees — we think — that Paul is not actually dead.

The Fremen army

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

There’s a reason why everyone is so scared of the Fremen. There are a lot of them.

‘Long live the fighters’

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Paul, by this point a full-fledged leader, drops one of Dune’s most famous lines.

Don’t mess with Paul

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

In the trailer’s final shot, we see Paul overseeing a huge bomb going off. He’s got the power. But is that a good thing?

Dune Part Two opens November 2.