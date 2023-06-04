Disney Gets Big Write-Off After Pulling Its Streaming Shows

Last week, Disney removed a little over 100 of its original programming from its streaming services such as Disney+ and Hulu around the world. That cut media, which includes the likes of Willow and Marvel’s Runaways, were axed after Disney gave a heads up about a week in advance and for seemingly for no real reason at all. Well, that’s not true — it all came down to money.
According to an SEC filing from late Friday, Disney’s set to write off about $US1.5 billion following this streaming purge.
It was previously known this was a way for Disney to cut costs, and the filing notes that this will be reflected in the company’s fiscal third quarter. But if you thought this would be a one-and-done affair, that is not the case. Towards the end of the filing, the SEC wrote that Disney is “continuing its review and currently anticipates additional produced content will be removed.” Those removals equate to an additional estimated $US400 million. But as far as when these removals may happen (or what cancelled shows may be caught in the crossfire), that isn’t touched on in the filing, and Disney hasn’t yet said. Likewise, it’s not known how much the recent shuttering of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience contributed to this write-off.
Either way, it continues to follow in the footsteps of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has removed a variety of shows and movies from its streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. While some of those shows have found a home elsewhere on streaming places like Netflix or Prime Video, others haven’t been so lucky. It may be that those unlucky shows just remain in limbo forever, to the point that even their creators don’t have hard copies they can watch in their own time.
Here’s what’s been cut:
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
- Best In Snow
- Best In Dough
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Big Shot
- Black Beauty
- Black Narcissus
- Chasing Waves
- Chasing Virgins
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Chef vs Wild
- Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
- Clouds
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Conversations with Friends
- Damned Fate
- Darby And The Dead
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
- DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
- DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
- Dollface
- Earth To Ned
- Encore!
- Everything’s Trash
- Family Reboot
- Fauci
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtasic
- Future Man
- Gina Yei
- Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
- Insanity
- It Was Not My Fault
- It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- It’s All Right!
- Just Beyond
- Keep This Between Us
- Limbo
- Little Demon
- Looking for Alaska
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Love Trip Paris
- Low Tone Club
- Magic Camp
- Maggie
- Marvel 616
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Mask vs Knight
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- More Than Robots!
- Motherland Fort Salem
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- On Pointe
- Own The Room
- Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
- Pistol
- Pick Of The Litter
- Prime Time
- Prop Culture
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Race To The Centre Of The Earth
- Repatriated
- Reprisal
- Rogue Trip
- Rosaline
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- Super / Natural
- The Big Fib
- The Bomber
- The Cry of the Butterflies
- The Come Up
- The Deep End
- The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
- The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
- The Next Thing You Eat
- The One And Only Ivan
- The Premise
- The Princess
- The Quest
- The Right Stuff
- The Real Right Stuff
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
- Turner & Hooch (Series)
- Wilderness of Error
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Y: The Last Man