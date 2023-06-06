Australian Federal Court Declares Dell Misled Consumers About Website Pricing

Back in November, the ACCC announced it was taking Dell Australia to court, with the watchdog alleging the computer maker misled consumers about the cost of monitors. Today, the Federal Court declared by consent that Dell Australia Pty Ltd made false and misleading representations on its website about the prices of add-on monitors and in ‘strikethrough’ prices shown on the website.

Instituting proceedings in the Federal Court, the ACCC alleged in November that Dell made false or misleading representations regarding the price of monitors that consumers could add on to purchases of Dell computers. The ACCC said that Dell Australia made false or misleading representations on its website about the prices of monitors and the potential savings when a monitor was purchased with a computer.

According to a statement from the ACCC, when a consumer selected a Dell desktop, laptop, or notebook for purchase on the Dell website, the consumer was offered the option of adding a monitor during the check-out process. The ACCC claims that on occasion, the monitor was shown with a higher price in strikethrough, representing a significant saving.

Dell Australia admitted that the monitors were not sold for the ‘strikethrough’ price for most of the relevant time and, in some cases, the add-on price shown was more expensive than if the monitor was bought on a stand-alone basis.

The local arm of the computer giant also admitted that it made misleading statements about the discounted price of the add-on monitor on its website, including “Total Savings”, “Includes x% off”, “Discounted Price”, and “Get the best price for popular accessories when purchased with this product”.

The ACCC said that the company sold more than 5,300 add-on monitors with “overstated discounts”.

In November, Dell told Gizmodo Australia it had fully cooperated with the ACCC throughout its investigation, and that the company had been working with impacted customers to provide appropriate refunds (as well as interest). The ACCC confirmed today that Dell Australia has refunded, or agreed to offer compensation, to around 4,250 affected customers. The ACCC said customers paid over $2 million for add-on monitors between August 2019 and mid-December 2021.

The spokesperson at the time also said Dell was taking steps to improve its pricing processes to ensure this sort of error does not happen again.

“We have fully cooperated with the ACCC throughout their investigation, have been working with impacted customers to provide appropriate refunds plus interest and are taking steps to improve our pricing processes to ensure this sort of error does not happen again,” a spokesperson added today.

The Court ordered Dell Australia to appoint an independent compliance professional to review its compliance program, and to issue corrective notices to every consumer that purchased an add-on monitor through the Dell Australia website between the dates in question.

There has been no fine issued as yet, and the Court will hear submissions on penalties and costs at a later date.

This article has been updated since it was first published.