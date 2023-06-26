Commonwealth Bank Outage Impacting Customers Around Australia

If you’re a Commonwealth Bank customer experiencing issues right now, it’s not just you.

CommBank services are down today, with many users reporting long load times for the app and a message that tells them their balance can’t displayed right now.

The below message pops up upon log in, confirming that the outage is affecting multiple Commonwealth Bank services.

Commonwealth Bank took to Twitter to confirm details of the outage.

🧵We are aware some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing some of our services and we are urgently investigating. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.



We will provide further updates here. 👇👇 — CommBank (@CommBank) June 26, 2023

The first update, posted at 10:44 am AEST said, “Our call centres are experiencing high volumes of customer enquiries at the moment due to this incident and there are longer than usual wait times,” asking customers to visit the website for updates instead of clogging the queue.

A second update was posted at 11:35 am AEST that read, “UPDATE: 11.30AM – Our branches are open but there may be delays as we serve other customers. Please be aware our branch staff will not have further information. Thank you for your patience and, please be mindful of the wellbeing of our people as they continue to service customers”.

Over on the Commonwealth Bank status page, the yellow and black bank said the same as it did on Twitter:

We are aware some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing some of our services and we are urgently investigating. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. We will provide further updates here. Our call centres are experiencing high volumes of customer enquiries at the moment due to this incident and there are longer than usual wait times. Our branches are open but there may be delays as we serve other customers, and please be aware our branch staff will not have further information. We thank you for your patience and, please be mindful of the wellbeing of our people as they continue to service our customers.

According to Down Detector, problems with CommBank began at around 8 am AEST on Monday, with issues spiking just after 9 am.

The outage comes a month after the Commonwealth Bank announced a refreshed mobile CommBank app.

While there’s no official word from CommBank, at 3:30 pm AEST it seemed customers could log in and see their balance. I had someone in the Gizmodo Australia office who banks with the Commonwealth Bank send me $1 and it is yet to reach me. They reported it sending via the old school BSB and account number combo, rather than Osko, too.

Anyway, it’s unclear when services will be fully restored, but hopefully, by later tonight everything will be sorted.

This article has been updated since it was first published.