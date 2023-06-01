BYD’s ‘Cheap’ EV Creeps Into Not-So-Cheap Territory

BYD, an electric car company that’s fairly new to the Australia/New Zealand market, has revealed the New Zealand pricing of its next electric car – the Dolphin. While it had been expected that the Dolphin would be the first sub-$40,000 electric car in the region, this doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case.

Since the release of the BYD Atto 3 last year, it had been widely expected that the BYD Dolphin was going to be priced below $40,000, undercutting the current ‘cheapest’ car, the MG ZS EV, by $4,900 ($44,900).

While it doesn’t seem like it’s going to shake out this way, the BYD Dolphin does fit on the cheaper end of the EV market. New Zealand pricing for the BYD Dolphin puts the smaller battery (45kWh, 340km) model at $NZ49,990, while the Extended Range model (60kW, 427km) will cost $NZ55,990, according to Stuff.co.nz.

If we convert to Aussie dollars at the time of writing, the standard model would cost $46,200 in Australia, and for the Extended Range model, it would cost $51,800. Obviously, Australian pricing is yet to be confirmed, but if the above conversion is to be believed, then the BYD Dolphin’s price puts it on par with the MG ZS EV. It may yet undercut it.

Preorders for the BYD Dolphin in New Zealand have opened today, with deliveries expected for September.

The confirmation in New Zealand follows another local spotting of a test model. Back in November, the BYD Dolphin was spotted on Australian roads for the first time in a test wrap, and in February, it was spotted in a far more natural colour with a covered front end.

It had also been confirmed on May 9 that the car would have a larger structure than its Chinese counterpart. The nose will be sharper and the bumper will protrude further, with the intention of receiving a five-star ANCAP rating.

@LudicrousFeed spotted a new EV is this the BYD dolphin? pic.twitter.com/o8IcEXTpKP — Lachlan Smith (@smithy_dll) November 25, 2022

BYD’s plan for Australia

BYD has a very ambitious plan to sell 9,000 cars per month in the Australian market.

Drive spoke to the head of local distribution (via EVDirect), Luke Todd, about upcoming vehicles and plans for the market down under. It’s a number of vehicles sold per month that has never been achieved by a carmaker in Australia before, and is set to be comprised of total vehicle sales, not just the BYD Atto 3.

With five BYD vehicles planned for release in Australia over the next two years, including the Atto 3 (an SUV), the Dolphin (a hatchback), the Seal (a sedan) and two as of yet not revealed models (including another SUV and a ute), this is quite the goal, but Todd says that BYD has the capacity to achieve this, with battery creation and dedicated vehicle manufacturing plants in China.

“Within 12 months, we’ll have three models on the (Australian) market being delivered with production capability of 3,000 vehicles per model per month – that’s 9,000 vehicles per month,” Todd told Drive.

“Our production capability of 9,000 vehicles per month means we are very confident that’ll be leading the charge.”

Currently, the market leader for new vehicle sales in Australia is Tesla. From January to June 2022, as Drive points out, Tesla sold 4,653 vehicles. That’s across six months. During that period, BYD wants to sell… 54,000 cars. Jeez.

This would put it far and away ahead of every other car manufacturer in sales.

BYD, explained

BYD is a Chinese automaker and stands for “Build Your Dreams”. In the past, the company has built hybrids in the Chinese market, but is pivoting to all-electric as it takes vehicles overseas.

The company started as a battery and solar cell manufacturer and later moved into vehicle development. BYD has partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, and is set to supply batteries to Tesla soon.

Upcoming BYD vehicles in Australia

In Australia, BYD has released the Atto 3, an SUV. Every vehicle planned for Australian sale so far is electric:

The BYD Dolphin hatchback is planned for an Australian release next (it has been revealed in New Zealand, with preorders open and deliveries from September 2023)

The BYD Seal Sedan has been confirmed to follow the Dolphin

After these three vehicles, BYD plans to release a bigger SUV and a ute in Australia.

BYD is an interesting carmaker to keep an eye on in Australia, because it’s entering the electric vehicle market at a lower than usual price. With a price below $50,000, the BYD Atto 3 competes directly with the MG ZS EV.

The BYD battery

The range of the BYD Atto 3 is also impressive — 345km (WLTP) on the standard range model and 420km (WLTP) on the extended range model.

“The technology inside the battery (of the BYD Atto 3), which is proprietary, it’s called the Blade Battery, is really what the heart and the secret component is to why, at the price point, we can deliver vehicles that have such a range,” Luke Todd, the CEO of EVDirect, told Gizmodo Australia.

“BYD has been manufacturing batteries for more than 20 years. They’re a major supplier to most of the world’s mobile phone battery supplies so BYD started as a battery company, but then evolved into electric buses, transportation, a whole range of other things.

“There’s no nickel or cobalt in the latest BYD battery, they will have a life cycle of more than one million kilometres, underpinned by a seven-year 160,000km warranty. The reality is that the batteries will far exceed that range.”

BYD dealerships

EVDirect is partnering with Eagers Automotive to show BYD vehicles at dealerships. Here’s where they are:

New South Wales : Cardiff, Castle Hill, Darlinghurst, Sutherland

: Cardiff, Castle Hill, Darlinghurst, Sutherland Queensland : Indooroopilly, Robina

: Indooroopilly, Robina Victoria : Brooklyn, Dandenong

: Brooklyn, Dandenong ACT : Canberra

: Canberra South Australia : Medindie

: Medindie Tasmania : Hobart

: Hobart Western Australia: West Perth