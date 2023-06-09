From TVs to Vacuums, Here Are the 9 Best Tech Deals From eBay’s EOFY Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The EOFY sales are upon us. Until June 30, you can expect to see retailers dropping deals left, right and centre in a bid for you to spend your hard-earned cash. Among them is eBay Australia‘s EOFY sale, which is currently offering an extra 20 per cent off stacks of tech that you might even be able to claim once tax time comes along.

The EOFY sale (a.k.a. The End of Financial Year Sale) is an annual shopping event that kicks off from the first of June. Since it coincides with the end of the current 2022-2023 financial year, shoppers – like yourself – have the chance to snag some heavily discounted items, like a new work laptop, standing desk or any other equipment that you might need to deck out your home office.

Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll see us update this list with more great deals we’ve clocked each week, so remember to bookmark this page and check back in when you can. We’ve even dug up some promo codes so you can make the most of eBay’s EOFY sale.

Now, onto the deals!

The best tech deals in eBay Australia’s EOFY sale

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, it’s hard to look past a Dyson. These cult-favourite stick vacuums have perhaps the strongest suctioning power around – perfect for digging deep into carpets and slurping up all that loose hair.

The V12 Detect Slim Complete is a high-tech option that shows you exactly how much dirt and dust has been sucked up around your home via its LCD screen. It even has a specialised cleaning head that emits a green laser, so you won’t miss any dirt and debris.

Those with an eBay Plus membership can take an extra $210 off using the code PDYSON at checkout.

Shop it here for $839 with your promo code (down from $1,399).

Next up is this 13L air fryer with a digital touchscreen that offers 10 different preset cooking options. It comes with plenty of frying accessories, from a rotisserie fork to a rolling cage and a drip tray so you can roast a whole chicken. Or, you can just whip up some toast or dehydrate some jerky.

Use the code SEOFY20 if you’re a Plus member to take an extra 20 per cent off its already reduced price.

Shop it here for $135.96 with coupon (down from $339).

Now that the new Galaxy S23 series is out in the wild, the S21 Ultra has come down in price. While it may not be the brand’s latest handset, if you’re after a solid smartphone at an affordable price, the S21 Ultra holds up nicely.

The S21 Ultra features 8K video recording, fast wireless charging and facial recognition. Back when we reviewed it in 2021, we thought it was the most maxed out smartphone for its price, combining all of the much-loved components from the entire Galaxy range at its time. This is a great option if you want to upgrade your current phone, but would prefer to save a few hundred bucks.

Shop it here $1,049 (down from $1,849.99).

Still haven’t nabbed yourself a robot vacuum yet? Then it’s a good thing ECOVACS has slashed $580 off its bestselling DEEBOT N8 model. This little guy is a two-in-one cleaning machine, capable of sucking up any crumbs that have fallen onto the floor, and even mopping your tiles. Isn’t the future neat?

This deal is a tricky one, since you’ll need to be a Plus member and use two promo codes when you get to checkout. The first is SEOFY22 which will take 22 per cent off its full price. But you’ll also need to use the code EVSDEEBOTN86 as well.

However, if you’re not an eBay Plus member, you can use SEOFY20 at checkout with the EVSDEEBOTN86, and still bring its price down by 20 per cent instead.

Shop it here for $419 with the coupon codes (down from $999).

If you need a back-up power option, or you’re planning a long-term camping trip, a portable generator is a must-have piece of equipment.

The GenTrax generator is suitable for a small camp of two people and features an easy pull start, overload and low oil protection, and an economy mode to preserve fuel when you’re out on longer treks. You can learn more about portable generators here.

Plus members can use the code SEOFY20 to save another 20 per cent on this generator.

Shop it here for $215.20 with coupon (down from $999).

Save 40 per cent on PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers

The thing that few people tell you is that the PS5’s DualSense controllers tend to drain in battery life mighty quickly. Even when left idle, it’s not uncommon to discover that its depleted all of its power overnight, which is disappointing considering the longer lifespan of the Nintendo Switch’s Pro Controller.

The following colours are now on sale for $74.95 (down from $119.95): White | Midnight Black | Cosmic Red | Nova Pink | Starlight Blue | Gray Camouflage

EOFY sales are good for one thing in particular – claiming office tech when you submit your tax return. HP’s offering up to 46 per cent off a large selection of laptops, monitors and mice right now, but one of the best deals we’ve caught was on the HP ENVY x360.

This 13-inch laptop is an excellent choice for the business professional or the student who’s always on the move. Thanks to its lightweight and slim frame, it can fit into most carry bags with ease, plus it can flip into any angle within 360º. It even has a touchscreen, so you can quickly move between applications or pause videos with ease.

Shop it here for $1,839 (down from $2,299).

The Dyson HP00 Pure Hot+Cool is the only purifier that can heat or cool an entire room, while also ridding its air of allergens and dander. If you live in a home without central heating or air-conditioning installed, this Dyson air purifer is a great way to keep your rooms warm without hauling thousands out of pocket.

Shop it here for $597 (down from $749).

When it comes to TVs, bigger is always better. But it often comes with an equally big price tag. But when you’re looking a Samsung TV, it sure is worth it.

This QLED TV sports an incredibly bright picture, a long lifespan with mesmerising colour and little risk of burn-in. What could be better than watching your favourite shows through its built-in streaming hub in 4K HD video? Not much.

Shop it here for $1,895 (down from $2,494.90).

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below: